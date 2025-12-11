OTC Markets Group Welcomes Grayscale Bittensor Trust (TAO) to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Grayscale Bittensor Trust (TAO) (OTCQX: GTAO), one of the first investment vehicles that enables investors to gain exposure to the token underlying the Bittensor platform ("TAO"), has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Grayscale Bittensor Trust (TAO) begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “GTAO.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Grayscale Bittensor Trust (TAO)

Grayscale Bittensor Trust (the "Trust") is one of the first investment vehicles that enables investors to gain exposure to the token underlying the Bittensor platform in the form of a security while avoiding the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping TAO, directly.

Shares of the Trust (based on TAO per Share as indicated below) are designed to track the TAO market price, less fees and expenses. TAO is a digital asset that is created and transmitted through the operations of the peer-to-peer Bittensor Network, a decentralized network of computers that operates on cryptographic protocols. The Bittensor Network allows people to exchange tokens of value, called TAO, which are recorded on a public transaction ledger known as a blockchain.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Grayscale Bittensor Trust (TAO) (“GTAO”) is a speculative and entails a high level of risk, including the risk that an investor could lose their entire investment. The Bittensor protocol was relatively recently conceived, and its particular underlying technological mechanisms may not function as intended, which could have an adverse impact on the value of TAO, respectively, and an investment in the Shares.

GTAO is distributed by Grayscale Securities, LLC.