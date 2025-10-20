Alpha Modus CEO: “Welcome the Shorts — We’ll Prove Our Commercial Traction”

CORNELIUS, N.C., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) (“Alpha Modus” or the “Company”) today issued a statement from CEO William “Bill” Alessi addressing the recent surge in short interest in the Company’s shares.

CEO Statement

“Short interest doesn’t worry me; it excites me,” said Alessi. “If professional traders want to short Alpha Modus, they’re welcome to. That interest simply tells me the market is paying attention. When our imminent commercial announcements and contract rollouts hit the wires, those positions could have to cover—fast. We’ve built real technology, real partnerships, and a patent portfolio that defines how artificial intelligence is used throughout retail. We believe those betting against us are overlooking the scale of what we own and what we have planned to unfold.”

Why This Matters

The recent increase in short positions appears tied not to company fundamentals, but to the simple reality that Alpha Modus is a new public company—one just beginning to scale its commercial operations. Revenue takes time to build, yet that build is already underway. The Company has executed signings, initiated revenue generation, and expects those revenues to expand through its licensing-based business model. Alpha Modus’s licensing structure is designed for perpetual, recurring income—month to month, year to year—as new partners join its ecosystem and the Company continues both organic deployments and litigation-driven licensing outcomes.

Adding to this dynamic, Alpha Modus has a small public float, which naturally amplifies both volatility and the potential for short-covering pressure as material announcements are made.

Alpha Modus’s intellectual property extends across the full spectrum of AI in retail. The Company’s patents arguably embody the core methods by which AI is practiced throughout the retail industry—technologies employed by hundreds, if not thousands, of participants across the sector. The company’s litigation strategy is not based on a single lawsuit against one defendant infringing upon one or two patents; it is a coordinated enforcement and commercialization program spanning numerous patents across an entire industry. As Alpha Modus continues to expand its partner network, execute new licensing agreements, and announce additional revenue-bearing activities, those betting against the Company may quickly realize the scale and durability of the Company’s position.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. develops, licenses, and enforces AI-driven retail technologies that improve in-store digital experiences, planogram intelligence, targeted promotions, and retail analytics. The Company’s patent portfolio covers the foundational methods that underpin AI in retail applications. By executing a scalable program of enforcement and commercial deployment, Alpha Modus is positioned to capture and monetize a significant share of the rapidly growing AI-in-retail market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

