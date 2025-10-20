Aventis Energy Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U₃O₈ at Surface on the Corvo Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aventis Energy Inc. (“Aventis” or the “Company”) (CSE:AVE | FRA:C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is pleased to announce final assay results from its 2025 exploration program at the Corvo Uranium Project (“Corvo”, or the “Project”), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Standard Uranium Ltd. (“Standard”).

From July 4 to July 16, 2025, the Company completed a detailed mapping and sampling program across historical uranium showings and zones of interest on the Project. Assay results confirm uranium mineralization across the Project, including high-grade* surface mineralization at the Manhattan Showing.

Highlights:

High-Grade Uranium at Surface : Verification of surficial uranium mineralization across the Project, including the historical Manhattan Showing with assay results returning uranium grades ranging from 0.72% to 8.10% U 3 O 8 in outcrop grab samples.

: Verification of surficial uranium mineralization across the Project, including the historical Manhattan Showing with assay results returning uranium grades ranging from 0.72% to 8.10% U O in outcrop grab samples. Discovery of New Radioactive Showings : Scintillometer prospecting uncovered previously undocumented radioactive occurrences across the Project in favorable rock types for uranium and Rare Earth Element (“ REE ”) mineralization.

: Scintillometer prospecting uncovered previously undocumented radioactive occurrences across the Project in favorable rock types for uranium and Rare Earth Element (“ ”) mineralization. Ongoing Exploration: An extensive ground gravity survey is scheduled for December 2025, designed to identify density anomalies potentially representing hydrothermal alteration systems coincident with newly refined EM conductor trends across the Project. A diamond drill program is being planned for Q1 2026 to begin testing targets developed and ranked through the successful programs executed in 2025.



Michael Mulberry, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented “We are pleased to report verification of high-grade uranium mineralization across the Corvo Project, including assays of up to 8.10% U 3 0 8 at surface. The discovery of new radioactive showings in favorable host rocks highlights the strong potential for both uranium and rare earth element mineralization across the Project. With a ground gravity survey scheduled for December and a maiden drill program planned for early 2026, we are excited to continue advancing Corvo through a data-driven exploration approach built on the success of our 2025 programs.”

2025 Prospecting Program – Geochemical Assay Results

Beginning July 4 and concluding July 16, 2025, the Standard technical team completed a detailed mapping, prospecting, and sampling program to ground-truth historical uranium showings at surface on the Project. Prospecting confirmed several uraniferous outcrops and boulders across the Project, including at the Manhattan showing (0.72% to 8.10% U 3 O 8 ; Please see Figure 2).

A total of thirty (30) outcrop and boulder grab samples were submitted to Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, SK, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory, for whole-rock, uranium, and REE geochemical analysis. Uranium and Total Rare Earth Element Oxides including Yttrium oxide (TREO*) results from 28 radioactive samples are summarized below in Table 1. Oxide TREO* values in Table 1 refer to total amounts of the REE oxides in the lanthanide series plus the chemically similar element Yttrium (Y 2 O 3 ). Parts per million (“ppm”) values are converted to oxide wt.% values through the applicable conversion factor relating to each REE oxide and then summed.3

Table 1. Corvo 2025 Prospecting Uranium and TREO* Geochemical Assays

Sample Easting Northing Type Lithology Uranium

(total, ppm) U 3 O 8

(wt.%) TREO*

(wt.%) Manhattan Showing: 244960 561102 6408006 Outcrop Paragneiss 5,960 0.718 0.041 214011 561099 6408003 Outcrop Paragneiss 32,400 4.230 0.124 244959 561102 6408006 Outcrop Paragneiss 51,100 5.140 0.144 214010 561099 6408003 Outcrop Paragneiss 65,700 8.100 0.190 244953 561703 6405969 Outcrop Pegmatite 15.3 <0.001 0.024 244955 563534 6407318 Outcrop Pegmatite 19.7 <0.001 0.293 244968 561022 6406015 Boulder Pegmatite 101 <0.001 0.121 244952 561744 6405987 Outcrop Pegmatite 150 <0.001 0.127 244972 561786 6406276 Outcrop Pegmatite 23.9 0.002 0.009 244974 560382 6407282 Outcrop Paragneiss 2.81 0.002 0.023 244957 564150 6407779 Boulder Pegmatite 40.4 0.003 0.008 244967 560783 6406159 Outcrop Pegmatite 22.8 0.003 0.114 244976 559294 6407164 Outcrop Pegmatite 92.8 0.008 0.023 244963 561786 6406272 Outcrop Pegmatite 43.4 0.009 0.010 244958 561288 6404091 Boulder Pegmatite 110 0.012 0.048 244970 559010 6405565 Outcrop Pegmatite 119 0.012 0.017 244965 560807 6406127 Outcrop Pegmatite 204 0.013 0.054 244961 561108 6408008 Outcrop Paragneiss 150 0.016 0.055 244966 560807 6406127 Outcrop Pegmatite 68.6 0.016 0.072 244971 558816 6406058 Boulder Orthogneiss 258 0.019 0.022 244969 558245 6405053 Boulder Pegmatite 143 0.022 0.089 244951 562348 6405779 Outcrop Pegmatite 261 0.022 0.013 244956 563722 6407404 Boulder Pegmatite 291 0.029 0.023 244954 563482 6407023 Outcrop Lithological Contact 363 0.033 0.139 244973 561790 6406254 Outcrop Orthogneiss 287 0.034 0.058 244964 560919 6405920 Boulder Pegmatite 575 0.059 0.083 244975 562085 6408020 Outcrop Orthogneiss 845 0.095 0.036 244962 561707 6406667 Boulder Pegmatite 2,160 0.260 0.054





Figure 1. Regional Map of the Corvo Uranium Project

Figure 2. Manhattan Showing high-grade samples (Left) Hand sample 244959 – 5.14 wt.% U 3 O 8 (Right) Hand sample 214010 – 8.10 wt.% U 3 O 8 . Scale bars units are metric (cm / mm).

Corvo Exploration

Supplementary geophysical surveys across the Project have been designed to further refine drill targets for an inaugural drill program in 2026. The Company will complete a high-resolution ground gravity survey across the main conductive trends on the Project, aiming to identify potential hydrothermal alteration halos which could be related to basement-hosted uranium mineralization.

Earlier this year, the Company contracted Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. in partnership with New Resolution Geophysics to carry out a helicopter-borne Xcite time domain electromagnetic and total field magnetic survey over the Project. The survey totalled approximately 1,380 line-kms with a traverse line spacing of 100 m and tie-line spacing of 1,000 m. The airborne TDEM survey outlines several kilometers of conductive anomalies and magnetic features in bedrock, effectively enhancing the resolution of more than 29 kilometres of conductive trends on the Project.

Ongoing geophysical interpretation and modeling is being completed to integrate historical surveys with newly collected datasets, which will provide high-priority drill targets and significantly derisk the Project prior to modern drilling in 2026.

The Company believes the Project is highly prospective for the discovery of shallow, high-grade basement-hosted uranium mineralization akin to the Rabbit Lake deposit and the recently discovered Gemini Mineralized Zone. Located just outside the current margin of the Athabasca Basin, Corvo boasts shallow drill targets with bedrock under minimal cover of glacial till.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of Standard and a “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Samples collected for analysis were sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for preparation, processing, and ICP-MS or ICP-OES multi-element analysis using total and partial digestion and boron by fusion. Radioactive samples were tested using the ICP1 uranium multi-element exploration package plus boron. All samples marked as radioactive upon arrival to the lab were also analyzed using the U 3 O 8 assay (reported in wt.%). SRC is an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 and Standards Council of Canada certified analytical laboratory. Blanks, standard reference materials, and repeats were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals in accordance with Standard Uranium’s quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) protocols. All samples passed internal QA/QC protocols and the results presented in this release are deemed complete, reliable, and repeatable.

REE oxide conversion factors3 were verified using the following formulas:

Convert REE (Rare Earth Element) ppm to REO (Rare Earth Oxide): REO % = (ppm / Atomic Weight of REE) * (Molecular Weight of REO / 10,000).

Element-to-oxide conversion factor: Molecular weight of the oxide / atomic weight of the element. For oxides with more than one metal cation, account for the number of cations in the formula. Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results from previous operators are historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company’s future exploration work may include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of exploration projects. Any historical grab samples disclosed are selected samples and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

Natural gamma radiation from rocks reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (“cps”) using a handheld RS-125 super-spectrometer and RS-120 super-scintillometer. Readers are cautioned that scintillometer readings are not uniformly or directly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be treated only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals. The RS-125 and RS-120 units supplied by Radiation Solutions Inc. (“RSI”) have been calibrated on specially designed Test Pads by RSI. Standard Uranium maintains an internal QA/QC procedure for calibration and calculation of drift in radioactivity readings through three test pads containing known concentrations of radioactive minerals. Internal test pad radioactivity readings are known and regularly compared to readings measured by the handheld scintillometers for QA/QC purposes.

References

1SMDI# 2052: https://mineraldeposits.saskatchewan.ca/Home/Viewdetails/2052 & Mineral Assessment Report MAW00047: Eagle Plains Resources Inc., 2011-2012

2Standard Uranium Provides Exploration Update Highlighting Results of Gravity and TDEM Surveys on Three Eastern Athabasca Uranium Projects, News Release, March 13, 2025. https://standarduranium.ca/news-releases/standard-uranium-provides-exploration-update-tdem-surveys-on-three-eastern-athabasca-uranium/

3 https://www.jcu.edu.au/advanced-analytical-centre/resources/element-to-stoichiometric-oxide-conversion-factors

*The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt% U 3 O 8 to be “high-grade”.

**The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 65,535 counts per second (cps) on a handheld RS-125 Super-Spectrometer to be “off-scale”.

***The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 300 counts per second (cps) on a handheld RS-125 Super-Spectrometer to be “anomalous”.

About Aventis Energy Inc.

Aventis Energy Inc. (CSE: AVE | FRA: C0O0 | OTC: VBAMF) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprised of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Corvo Uranium & Sting Copper Project.

The Corvo Uranium property has historical drill holes intersected multiple intervals of uranium mineralization, notably along a strike length of 800 metres between historical drill holes TL-79-3 (0.116% U 3 O 8 over 1.05 m) and TL-79-5 (0.065% U 3 O 8 over 0.15 m)2. High-grade* Uranium at Surface with the Manhattan showing (1.19 to 5.98% U 3 O 8 ) and SMDI showing 2052 (0.137% U 3 O 8 and 2,300 ppm Th).

The Sting Copper Project covers approximately 12,700 hectares and recently had results of 54.8m at 0.32% Cu starting at a depth of 27.0m, with higher-grade intervals including six samples (≥0.5m length) ranging from 0.96% to 5.43% Cu. High grade samples of 0.5m at 2.85% Cu and 0.5m at 1.92% Cu with an additional broader interval of 31.1m at 0.27% Cu.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Michael Mulberry

Chief Executive Officer, Director

