Lantronix Unveils Kompress.ai by Lantronix, an AI-Powered Platform That Optimizes Performance in Energy-Intensive Industries Using Vodafone IoT’s Connectivity

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader in compute and connectivity IoT solutions powering Edge AI applications, and Vodafone IoT, a global leader in managed IoT connectivity services, today announced a partnership to help businesses optimize performance and unlock recurring revenue in energy-intensive industries. Available this fall in the United States and Canada, Kompress.ai by Lantronix is a turnkey, brand-agnostic AI-powered subscription platform designed to transform the $27 billion+ global industrial air compressor market by cutting costs, reducing downtime and enabling sustainability compliance. The platform combines Lantronix’s Edge hardware and cloud intelligence with Vodafone’s global IoT connectivity to deliver real-time insights and automation for compressor fleets.

Kompress.ai by Lantronix represents a major expansion of Lantronix’s recurring revenue model and critical infrastructure strategy, building on its success in the generator segment. By combining Lantronix Edge hardware with Kompress.ai cloud-based intelligence and Vodafone IoT’s global cellular IoT connectivity, the platform delivers predictive analytics, energy optimization and compliance automation for industrial air compressor fleets of any brand or age.

Delivers Strong ROI in a Fast-Growth Industry

Kompress.ai by Lantronix provides opportunities for strong ROI in the fast-growth air compressor industry, delivering:

Market Opportunities : The air compressor sector presents growth potential in both brownfield upgrades and greenfield projects, driven by industrial automation trends and evolving sustainability initiatives.

: The air compressor sector presents growth potential in both brownfield upgrades and greenfield projects, driven by industrial automation trends and evolving sustainability initiatives. Strong ROI for Customers : Kompress.ai by Lantronix has demonstrated energy savings of up to 30 percent while reducing unplanned downtime and decreasing service costs, making it a mission-critical solution for cost-conscious industrial buyers.

: Kompress.ai by Lantronix has demonstrated energy savings of up to 30 percent while reducing unplanned downtime and decreasing service costs, making it a mission-critical solution for cost-conscious industrial buyers. Recurring Revenue Model : Offered via subscription, Kompress.ai by Lantronix is expected to contribute to Lantronix’s recurring revenue stream, enhancing the predictability of its business model.

: Offered via subscription, Kompress.ai by Lantronix is expected to contribute to Lantronix’s recurring revenue stream, enhancing the predictability of its business model. Strategic Vodafone IoT Partnership : Deployment and scalability are enabled via Vodafone’s secure, reliable and compliant IoT connectivity, positioning the platform for fast rollout.

: Deployment and scalability are enabled via Vodafone’s secure, reliable and compliant IoT connectivity, positioning the platform for fast rollout. Sustainability & Compliance Differentiation: As corporations face rising energy costs and stricter ESG mandates, Kompress.ai by Lantronix is designed to support ISO 50001 compliance and CO₂ emissions reduction goals, helping customers achieve sustainability KPIs.





A Next-Gen Platform for Industrial IoT

Kompress.ai by Lantronix is built to address one of the most significant energy loads in industrial environments — air compressors — which account for 10 percent or more of electricity use and 4.3 million tons of CO₂ emissions annually. With real-time insights and AI-powered optimization, Kompress.ai helps operators meet both operational and environmental performance goals.

"Kompress.ai by Lantronix is a scalable SaaS solution designed to generate long-term, high-margin recurring revenue while addressing urgent market needs in industrial efficiency and sustainability," said Mathi Gurusamy, Chief Strategy Officer at Lantronix. “This platform expands our total addressable market and aligns with global energy and ESG trends that are reshaping enterprise purchasing priorities.”

“This is more than just an asset monitoring tool — it’s a platform that brings data, intelligence and action together at the Edge,” added Gurusamy. “It positions Lantronix at the intersection of AI, sustainability and industrial automation.”

Dennis Nikles, managing director at Vodafone IoT Americas, said, “Our partnership with Lantronix is a testament to how IoT connectivity can accelerate digital transformation across critical infrastructure. Industrial OEMs and operators now have a turnkey solution that improves operational resilience while supporting global sustainability goals.”

Lantronix will be exhibiting at the Best Practices Expo 2025 on October 21–23 and will be showcasing the Kompress.ai by Lantronix platform. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRX) is a global leader in Edge AI and Industrial IoT solutions, delivering intelligent computing, secure connectivity, and remote management for mission-critical applications. Serving high-growth markets, including smart cities, enterprise IT, and commercial and defense unmanned systems, Lantronix enables customers to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, and services powers applications from secure video surveillance and intelligent utility infrastructure to resilient out-of-band network management. By bringing intelligence to the network edge, Lantronix helps organizations achieve efficiency, security, and a competitive edge in today’s AI-driven world.

Kompress.ai is a trademark used under exclusive license by Lantronix Inc.

For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

About Vodafone IoT

Vodafone IoT is a global leader in managed IoT connectivity services. With over 215 million devices connected across more than 180 countries, we provide businesses with reliable and secure IoT solutions, enabling them to effectively manage, monitor, and operate their IoT devices.

Our extensive network partnerships, spanning over 760 networks worldwide, allows us to deliver global IoT solutions that empower businesses to digitalise, transform and maximise the benefits of IoT.

By adopting IoT, businesses can benefit from smarter resource management, reducing emissions, and enhancing operational efficiency – helping them to operate more sustainably.

For more information, please visit Vodafone IOT, follow us on X at @VodafoneIoT or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafoneIoT.

©2025 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

