Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX); Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX); Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE); and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) – Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) as securities fraud class action complaint allegations have survived a motion to dismiss.

WHY? Key allegations of a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint filed against Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (NASDAQ: AMLX) and certain of its officers, have now survived Defendants’ motion to dismiss that complaint. The underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., through certain of its officers and directors, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects in that: (i) Defendants had overstated Relyvrio’s commercial prospects; (ii) patients were discontinuing treatment with Relyvrio after six months; (iii) the rate at which new patients were starting treatment with Relyvrio was decreasing; (iv) accordingly, Defendants had also overstated Relyvrio’s prescription rate; (v) Defendants attempted to hide the foregoing negative trends from investors and the market by blocking analysts from viewing Relyvrio’s prescription data; and (vi) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Then on April 4, 2024, Amylyx announced it was pulling Relyvrio from the market.

On September 30, 2025, the court determined that certain key allegations survived the defendants’ motion to dismiss the underlying class action complaint.

On September 30, 2025, the court determined that certain key allegations survived the defendants' motion to dismiss the underlying class action complaint.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), through certain of its officers and directors, made material misrepresentations to investors.

WHY? A recently filed securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX), through certain of its officers and directors, made material misrepresentations to investors by portraying its Novum LVP as safe, while concealing systemic issues that put patients at risk of severe injury and death. Prior to launching the Novum LVP in the United States, Defendants assured investors that Baxter “[was] able to address all of [the] issues” that came up with the initial rollout in Canada, and that the U.S. launch would not be subject to the same issues. While the Novum LVP was rolling out in the United States, Defendant Jose Almeida, Baxter’s former Chief Executive Officer, further assured investors that the launch was “going extremely well” and “one of the best launches that [he’s] seen in [his] career.” In reality, the launch was on the brink of failure due to recurring life-threatening defects in the devices that Baxter could not adequately correct.

Specifically, safety concerns regarding Novum LVP began to surface on April 7, 2025 when a Missouri news outlet reported serious safety issues relating to inaccurate infusion rates with the Novum LVPs based on information from a whistleblower at a local hospital system. According to the whistleblower, “patients should not be being treated with these pumps. These pumps are not safe.” When asked if any potential fixes to the safety issues had been sufficient, the whistleblower replied, “no, they have all been Band-Aid solutions.” This report prompted the hospital system to take all its Novum LVPs out of service. Notwithstanding the whistleblower report, Baxter did not formally respond to multiple requests for comments and instead continued to tout the Novum LVPs as safe products with a successful launch. Major national news outlets did not pick up the story, allowing Baxter to contain the fallout and continue misleading investors about the success of the Novum LVP rollout. This was followed by customer warning letters and then an FDA classification of these issues as a Class I recall, its most serious designation, reflecting a risk of severe injury or death. Finally, on July 31, 2025, the true extent of the safety issues was revealed to the market when Baxter announced the suspension of all new Novum LVP sales.

Current Baxter shareholders who have held Baxter shares since prior to February 23, 2022, can seek corporate reforms. Alternatively, if you purchased Baxter shares between February 23, 2022, and July 30, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) – Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) as allegations in a securities fraud class action have survived a motion to dismiss the complaint. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

Current Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) shareholders who have held Five Below shares since prior to December 1, 2022, can seek corporate reforms.

Why? Key allegations of a securities fraud class action complaint against, Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), and certain of its officers, have survived a motion to dismiss. The underlying complaint alleges that, Five Below, Inc., via certain of its officers and directors, provided investors with false and/or materially misleading information about Five Below’s financial strength and operations, including its outlook for the first quarter and full year 2024. On June 5, 2024, Five Below announced disappointing first quarter 2024 sales result and cut its full year 2024 guidance stating, "Net sales are expected to be in the range of $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion based on opening approximately 230 new stores." At the same time, Five Below claimed that for the second quarter, "Net sales are expected to be in the range of $830 million to $850 million based on opening approximately 60 new stores." In response to the disclosure, Five Below 's stock price declined $14.07 per share within the span of just one day.

On August 25, 2025, key allegations of the underlying class action survived defendants’ motion to dismiss the complaint. In so holding, the court determined that: “Plaintiffs plausibly allege that during the class period, Five Below was having serious issues executing on their trend-right strategy and stocking trending items in stores. There is substantial former employee testimony supporting this point.” Moreover, certain statements regarding “the extent and cause of shrink are material to investors, misleading by omission, and thus actionable under the PSLRA.”

If you have held Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares since prior to December 1, 2022, you can seek corporate reforms.

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), shares prior to July 27, 2022, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms.

Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/humana-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants downplayed pressures on the Company’s adjusted EPS resulting from increased medical costs associated with pent-up demand for healthcare procedures (especially as COVID concerns abated) which, contrary to the Company’s assurances, resulted in increased utilization rates and costs.

If you purchased Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), shares prior to July 27, 2022, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms.

