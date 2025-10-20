Southern Realty Trust Inc. and Tannenbaum Capital Group Provide Senior Loan Financing for CollectionSuites Projects in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Realty Trust Inc. (“SRT” or the “Company”), a lender on the Tannenbaum Capital Group (“TCG”) Real Estate platform, today announced that it has committed $11.0 million to a $36.6 million senior loan commitment originated by TCG Real Estate for the financing of the CollectionSuites, an industrial-for-sale development including two projects located in Doral and Palm Springs, Florida (together, “CollectionSuites” or the “Project”). Affiliated lenders on the TCG Real Estate platform committed the remaining $25.6 million to the senior loan financing. The Sponsor of the Project, JMF Consulting (“JMF” or the “Sponsor”), is headquartered in Doral and has expertise in the design and development of premium and highly secure real estate projects.

The Project introduces a new standard in luxury industrial real estate, offering elegantly designed suites crafted for discerning collectors. Each space combines functionality and sophistication, featuring 21-foot ceilings, showroom-style layouts, mezzanine lounges, and premium finishes throughout. Both the Doral and Palm Springs locations will include a private clubhouse with curated amenities, creating an exclusive environment for owners to showcase and preserve their most prized possessions.

By integrating high-level security, modern architecture, and community-driven amenities, CollectionSuites elevates the concept of industrial ownership into an experience that celebrates legacy and passion.

Juan Manuel Fayen, Founder of CollectionSuites, commented, “CollectionSuites was born from the vision of creating spaces that transcend functionality — sanctuaries where every collector can preserve and celebrate their legacy. The support of TCG Real Estate reinforces that vision and enables us to continue expanding a concept that redefines how collectors of cars, art, and wine protect and experience their passions."

About Southern Realty Trust Inc.

SRT was formed in 2023 to originate commercial real estate (“CRE”) debt investments in the Southern U.S. and provide capital to high-quality borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by top-tier CRE assets with opportunities for near-term value creation, as well as recapitalization opportunities. SRT intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting first mortgages, B-notes, mezzanine loans and debt-like preferred securities across CRE asset classes. For additional information regarding the Company, please visit: www.theSRTgroup.com.

About TCG Real Estate

TCG Real Estate refers to a group of affiliated CRE-focused debt funds, including a Nasdaq-listed mortgage REIT, Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS), and a private mortgage REIT, Southern Realty Trust Inc. The funds provide flexible financing on transitional CRE properties that present opportunities for near-term value creation, with a focus on top-tier CRE assets located primarily within markets in the Southern U.S. benefiting from economic tailwinds with growth potential. For additional information regarding TCG, please visit www.theTCG.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The Company’s forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “plan,” “goal” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Statements, among others, relating to the Company’s beliefs with respect to demand in the Florida market and the Property’s positioning in the market and are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and the Company cautions you not to rely on them unduly. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events, which the Company considers reasonable. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control.

