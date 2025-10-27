Southern Realty Trust Commits $15.0 Million to a $45.0 Million Senior Bridge Loan for the Refinancing of a Premier Retail Property in Houston, TX

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Realty Trust Inc. (“SRT” or the “Company”), a lender on the Tannenbaum Capital Group (“TCG”) Real Estate platform, today announced that it has committed $15.0 million to a $45.0 million senior bridge loan originated by TCG Real Estate for the refinancing of a 7-story Class-A retail property in the Galleria sector of Houston, Texas (the “Project”). An affiliate lender on the TCG Real Estate platform committed the remaining $30.0 million. The Project is a joint venture between John M. Scott III, an experienced leader and industry veteran in hospitality and leisure real estate, and WoodHouse, a luxury hospitality developer founded by Brady Wood.

Located at the intersection of two of Houston’s most desirable areas, Galleria and River Oaks, the Project is 100% fully-leased to an impressive mix of complementary, high-end lifestyle establishments: Park House Houston – a private social club offering extensive cultural programming, dining, socializing and working spaces; Ciel Restaurant – an upscale restaurant and lounge serving Japanese-French cuisine with live music and entertainment; and Fountain Life Longevity Center – a leading-edge healthcare facility co-founded by Tony Robbins that provides advanced AI diagnostics, regenerative medicine and restorative therapeutics.

“We’re excited to partner on a project that combines a location at the center of sought-after neighborhoods, with a thriving population, and an ecosystem of complementary tenants,” said Brian Sedrish, Chief Executive Officer of SRT, adding, “This loan underscores our commitment to financing high-quality properties in Southern U.S. markets where fundamentals support strong performance and sustained demand.”

About Southern Realty Trust Inc.

SRT was formed in 2023 to originate commercial real estate (“CRE”) debt investments primarily in the Southern U.S. and provide capital to high-quality borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by top-tier CRE assets with opportunities for near-term value creation, as well as recapitalization opportunities. SRT intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting first mortgages, B-notes, mezzanine loans and debt-like preferred securities across CRE asset classes. For additional information regarding the Company, please visit: www.theSRTgroup.com.

About TCG Real Estate

TCG Real Estate refers to a group of affiliated CRE-focused debt funds, including a Nasdaq-listed mortgage REIT, Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS), and a private mortgage REIT, Southern Realty Trust Inc. The funds provide flexible financing on transitional CRE properties that present opportunities for near-term value creation, with a focus on top-tier CRE assets located primarily within markets in the Southern U.S. benefiting from economic tailwinds with growth potential. For additional information regarding TCG, please visit www.theTCG.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The Company’s forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “potential,” “plan,” “goal” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Statements, among others, relating to the Company’s beliefs with respect to demand in the Houston, Texas market and the Property’s positioning in the market and are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and the Company cautions you not to rely on them unduly. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events, which the Company considers reasonable. However, these forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control.

