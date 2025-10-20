Certara Scientists are Among the Topmost Cited Biopharma Researchers

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, today announced its continued influence in pharmaceutical research. With more than 200 papers authored by Certara scientists* this past year and 11 Certara scientists included on the 2025 update of Stanford/Elsevier’s ranking of the top 2% most cited scientists across the globe, Certara’s powerhouse of scientific knowledge continues to drive innovation in drug discovery and development.

Certara’s highly ranked experts reflect the company’s commitment to scientific insight and developing technological solutions that further patients’ access to new medicines. Now in its 8th iteration, the list includes the most-cited researchers globally in 22 scientific disciplines and 174 sub-disciplines and encompasses standardized data on citations, h-index, and a wide range of bibliometric indicators.

“Rigorous and validated research that accelerates novel medicines drives our teams at Certara,” said William Feehery, CEO at Certara. “I’m proud of our scientists who are leading innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry.”

Certara has maintained its leadership in the multidisciplinary field of pharmacology and pharmacokinetics since the inaugural list. This year, the following Certara researchers appeared on Elsevier’s top 2% of the world’s most-cited researchers list either for the single calendar year 2024 or over the span of their entire career:

Amin Rostami-Hodjegan, SVP of R&D and Chief Scientific Officer

Hannah Jones, SVP, Head of Simcyp PBPK Modeling Services

Hugo Geerts, Head of Neuroscience Modeling, QSP

Karen Rowland Yeo, SVP, Client & Regulatory Strategy

Khaled Abduljalil, Senior Principal Scientist

Masoud Jamei, SVP, Simcyp R&D

Patrick F. Smith, SVP, Translational Science

Piet van der Graaf, SVP and Head of Quantitative Systems Pharmacology

Rajesh Krishna, Senior Distinguished Scientist, Drug Development Solutions

Stephen Duffull, Senior Scientific Advisor, Quantitative Science Services

Trevor Johnson, Principal Scientist



Rostami-Hodjegan was also awarded the 2025 Lewis B. Sheiner Lecturer Award by the International Society of Pharmacometrics (ISoP), which recognizes the lifetime achievements of a distinguished scientist for excellence and innovation in pharmacometric research. As the co-founder of the Simcyp Simulator®, Rostami-Hodjegan’s approach to innovation and research is clear in the product’s outcomes. The Simcyp Simulator is currently used by more than 11 global regulatory agencies and has supported over 120 FDA-approved drugs in lieu of clinical studies. In addition, the Simcyp Consortium – a collaborative group of members from 35 leading biopharmaceutical companies that guides the development of the Simulator – is the longest-standing consortium of its kind and has become a global authority on mechanistic PBPK modeling and simulation.

New approach methodologies like the Simcyp Simulator are especially critical now as the biopharma industry moves to phase out animal testing, as outlined by the FDA and NIH earlier this year. PBPK modeling will continue to be at the forefront of reducing the use of animals in pre-clinical research, an effort Certara has been advancing for the last 25 years.

To learn more about how our experts are leading the pharmaceutical industry’s transition away from animal testing, please read our recent article in STAT.

