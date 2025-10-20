Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) Expands FOCUSfactor® Functional Beverages Across New England Through Atlantic Importing Alliance

WESTBROOK, Maine, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR), a leading consumer health and wellness company, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with Atlantic Importing Company, one of Southern New England’s top multi-category distributors. The agreement will expand retail availability of FOCUSfactor® Focus + Energy functional beverages and brain-health energy shots across Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, marking a significant milestone in Synergy’s mission to make clean energy, mental clarity, and cognitive performance products accessible to consumers throughout the Northeast.

By combining Atlantic Importing’s robust retail network with Synergy’s growing lineup of science-backed functional beverages, the partnership positions FOCUSfactor® as a front-runner in the fast-growing functional beverage and brain-health market, aligning two industry leaders committed to delivering premium, better-for-you products that meet today’s rising consumer demand for focus, energy, and wellness.

Accelerating Retail Growth in the Functional Beverage Market

The partnership strengthens Synergy CHC’s national beverage rollout strategy and marks a key step in expanding the FOCUSfactor® brand within the rapidly growing functional beverage category—a market increasingly driven by consumer demand for clean energy, mental focus, and brain-health benefits.

Through Atlantic Importing’s established retail network, Synergy will accelerate product availability in convenience stores, grocery chains, and independent retailers, enhancing consumer access to its clinically studied, nootropic-infused energy formulations that support focus and cognitive clarity without harsh stimulants.

Atlantic Importing Company: A Trusted Southern New England Distributor

Atlantic Importing Company, known for its extensive distribution of premium beverages, craft beer, and specialty products, offers deep regional expertise and trusted relationships across Southern New England. Its proven logistics and retail presence will play a pivotal role in driving FOCUSfactor’s market penetration in a region recognized for its vibrant health and wellness consumer base.

“Atlantic Importing Company is a highly respected distributor with a track record of excellence,” said Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy CHC Corp. “Their team understands consumer demand for functional, better-for-you beverages, making them an ideal partner to help expand our reach throughout the Northeast.”

Sean Siegal, Owner and President of Atlantic Importing Company, added: “We’re excited to bring FOCUSfactor® to our network of retailers. The brand fits perfectly with today’s shift toward healthier, performance-driven beverage options. We expect strong demand for these clean energy and brain-supporting products across our markets.”

Expanding the FOCUSfactor® Brand Nationwide

This agreement represents another major milestone in Synergy CHC’s Northeast expansion, following recent distribution and retail wins across North America. The company continues to target high-growth regions with partners that share its commitment to quality, innovation, and consumer wellness.

With multiple new partnerships and product launches planned for late 2025, Synergy CHC is positioned to accelerate its mission of redefining brain health and functional energy through clinically backed formulations that combine focus, clarity, and sustained performance.

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. develops and markets consumer health and wellness products, led by its flagship brands FOCUSfactor® and Flat Tummy®. FOCUSfactor®, a clinically studied brain health supplement and functional beverage line with a 25-year legacy, enjoys established distribution in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. through major retailers including Costco, Walmart, Amazon, BJ's, and Walgreens, among others. The brand continues to accelerate growth, penetrating new markets both domestically and internationally, with recent retail wins across mass, grocery, pharmacy, convenience, and wholesale channels poised to drive meaningful gains in late 2025. Flat Tummy® complements Synergy's portfolio as a lifestyle brand focused on women's wellness and weight management.

About Atlantic Importing Company

Atlantic Importing Company is a premier Southern New England distributor offering a wide portfolio of beverages, craft brands, and specialty foods. With deep local expertise and a commitment to quality service, Atlantic connects brands with retailers across Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

Investor Relations

Gateway Group

Cody Slach, Greg Robles

949.574.3860

SNYR@gateway-grp.com