Heidelberg Materials North America strengthens footprint in British Columbia with acquisition of Island Aggregates

Irving, Texas, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America has acquired the assets and reserves of Island Aggregates, one of the last remaining permitted aggregates sites on Vancouver Island. The transaction also includes three mobile crushing plants, loaders, excavators and related equipment. Island Aggregates is a producer of high-quality sand & gravel and a long-term supplier to Heidelberg Materials’ ready-mixed concrete operations in the market.

“The addition of the Island Aggregates business further strengthens our existing integrated footprint in this important market and is the latest step in our pure-play growth strategy in North America,” said Oliver Patsch, President of the Northwest Region for Heidelberg Materials North America. “We are pleased to welcome the Island Aggregates employees and customers to Heidelberg Materials.”

This latest acquisition is aligned with the company’s strategic focus on optimizing its portfolio in core markets and reflects its ambitious path towards accelerated growth and profitability.

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. As the front runner on the path to decarbonizing the built environment and growing the circular economy in the construction materials industry, we are working on developing more sustainable building materials and solutions for the future.