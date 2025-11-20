Heidelberg Materials North America accelerates growth and strengthens low-carbon offerings in the Mid-Atlantic U.S. with acquisition of Walan Specialty Construction Products

Irving, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America announced today that it has entered into a binding purchase agreement to acquire Walan Specialty Construction Products in Wilmington, Delaware. The business consists of a three-year-old slag grinding plant with a vertical mill for a capacity of 150kt/y and 14 employees, located in proximity of the Port of Wilmington.

Slag cement, made from steel-making byproducts, enhances the strength and durability of concrete while lowering its environmental footprint. It can be used to replace some of the conventional cement in a concrete mix and its production requires far less energy and natural resources than the conventional cement it partially replaces. The use of slag cement and other supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) is a key part of Heidelberg Materials’ decarbonization strategy.

“The acquisition of the Walan slag business is another milestone on Heidelberg Materials’ path to decarbonizing the built environment,” said Matteo Rozzanigo, President of Heidelberg Materials North America's Northeast Region. “We are pleased to further enhance our low-carbon cementitious offerings in the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S. while also extending our market reach in this growing region of the country. We are excited for the opportunities and synergies ahead and look forward to welcoming the Walan employees and customers to Heidelberg Materials.”

“Heidelberg Materials’ investment in the Walan slag business reflects our ongoing efforts to expand our portfolio of low-carbon products and drive sustainable and commercial value for our customers,” said Chris Ward, President and CEO of Heidelberg Materials North America. “It is also the latest example of our focus on optimizing our positions in core markets through our disciplined pure-play growth strategy.”

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. As the front runner on the path to decarbonizing the built environment and growing the circular economy in the construction materials industry, we are working on developing more sustainable building materials and solutions for the future.