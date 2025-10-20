One thing smart retirement investors are doing: letting their pensions grow automatically on NB HASH RWA





London, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As inflation rises and interest rates fall, the purchasing power of traditional pensions is steadily declining. Meanwhile, RWA (Real World Assets) is emerging as the next major growth engine in global finance.

According to Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the value of tokenized real-world assets is expected to exceed $16 trillion by 2030.

Amid this transformation, NB HASH , a UK-based digital investment platform, is leading the way by combining blockchain technology with RWA-backed assets, enabling retirees to turn their savings into sustainable on-chain income with automation and transparency.

Real Example: Turning Pension Savings into Digital Growth

For Helmut Schneider, a 67-year-old retired teacher from Munich, NB HASH RWA opened new financial possibilities.

“I used to rely solely on my pension,” Helmut shared.

“Then I invested 1,500 USDT into NB HASH RWA, and within a week, I earned around €160 in on-chain yield—completely automated, no technical knowledge required.”

Helmut’s experience reflects a growing global trend: retirees shifting from passive savings to transparent, real-economy–backed RWA investments.





NB HASH Yield Examples (for reference)

Investment (USDT) Est. Daily Yield * Ideal For 100 USDT ≈ 5 USDT / day Beginners, first-time digital investors 1,500 USDT ≈ 20.4 USDT / day Stable investors, retirees seeking extra income 6,000 USDT ≈ 102 USDT / day Long-term investors, family wealth managers

* Data based on NB HASH RWA’s historical average performance; actual results vary with market and project conditions.





NB HASH Investment Logic & Security Framework

NB HASH’s yield system draws from three primary sources:

Real-World Project Returns: Blockchain-linked revenues from infrastructure and asset-backed production.



Liquidity Optimization: AI-managed asset pools for continuous rebalancing and efficiency.



Smart Algorithm Control: Automated yield adjustment to reduce volatility and stabilize returns.





Security is enforced through on-chain proof of assets, automated smart contract audits, and segregated liquidity pools that ensure complete transparency and fund protection.

“NB HASH RWA works like an intelligent wealth engine,”

said Lena Hofmann, Head of AI Investment Strategy at NB HASH.

“It continuously evaluates yield pools, optimizes allocation, and allows users to deposit, track, and withdraw effortlessly.”





Traditional Pensions vs. RWA Investments

Criteria Traditional Pension NB HASH RWA Yield Source Fixed interest or bonds Real-world asset-backed income Transparency Limited Fully on-chain and verifiable Withdrawal Restricted Flexible, anytime access Inflation Resistance Weak Linked to productive asset performance Risk Control Manual oversight AI-driven automated protection





Smart · Simple · Secure — Investing for Everyone

NB HASH makes blockchain-based finance accessible to all:

Smart: AI continuously analyzes and optimizes asset performance.





AI continuously analyzes and optimizes asset performance. Simple: Participate using stablecoins like USDT or USDC — no setup required.





Participate using stablecoins like USDT or USDC — no setup required. Secure: Fully verifiable on-chain assets and transparent earnings records.





Future Vision: Driving Global Digital Wealth with Real Assets

NB HASH plans to expand into additional RWA sectors, including carbon credits, tokenized gold reserves, and infrastructure debt financing.

Its upcoming “Retirement 3.0 Program” aims to integrate a portion of traditional pensions into regulated RWA products, creating long-term, sustainable income growth.

“Our goal is clear,” Hofmann concluded.

“To make digital wealth creation transparent, inclusive, and safe — so everyone can benefit from the new era of smart finance.”

About NB HASH

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in the UK, NB HASH is a global digital asset management platform integrating AI, blockchain, and RWA technologies.

It serves users across more than 100 countries, offering secure, transparent, and intelligent solutions for long-term digital wealth growth.

