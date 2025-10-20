XRP plunges, gold fluctuates, and Bitcoin stalls? Smart money is turning to NB HASH RWA — the next big thing is here!





London, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After months of explosive growth, both gold and Bitcoin are entering a period of high volatility.Even XRP, which was very popular in the second half of the year, saw a huge drop. Analysts across Wall Street and Asia agree: the current rally may have reached its upper limits. While traders chase short-term swings, a new class of investors — long-term wealth builders — is quietly shifting to the next big opportunity: RWA (Real World Assets), led by innovative platforms like NB HASH .

NB HASH, a UK-based digital wealth platform, integrates AI, blockchain, and RWA-backed assets, enabling investors to earn stable, transparent, and real-world–linked on-chain income without the risks of speculative markets.

“Gold and Bitcoin have already priced in most macro expectations,” said Lena Hofmann, Head of AI Investment Strategy at NB HASH.

“But RWA investments reflect real productivity — power generation, data infrastructure, logistics — assets that continue generating value regardless of market mood.”





Why RWA Is the Smart Shift for 2025

Unlike volatile crypto tokens or overbought commodities, RWA connects blockchain yields with tangible real-world projects — from renewable energy and data centers to infrastructure and supply-chain financing.

According to Boston Consulting Group, tokenized assets could exceed $16 trillion by 2030, making it the fastest-growing sector in the digital economy.

NB HASH’s RWA model allows users to participate easily with USDT or USDC, while smart contracts automatically distribute verified on-chain income derived from real asset returns.





NB HASH Yield Illustration (Sample)

Investment (USDT) Estimated Daily Return * Ideal For 100 USDT ≈ 4–6 USDT / day Beginners exploring RWA 1,000 USDT ≈ 40–60 USDT / day Moderate investors seeking stable digital income 5,000 USDT ≈ 210–300 USDT / day Long-term investors diversifying from crypto or gold

* Example based on aggregated average performance across NB HASH RWA pools; actual results vary.

Smart · Simple · Secure

NB HASH transforms complex blockchain finance into a user-friendly, fully transparent experience:

Smart: AI optimizes yield allocation across RWA pools in real time.





AI optimizes yield allocation across RWA pools in real time. Simple: Join with stablecoins, no trading experience required.





Join with stablecoins, no trading experience required. Secure: On-chain proof of assets and automated auditing ensure full transparency.





From Speculation to Real Growth

In contrast to speculative bubbles, NB HASH’s RWA strategy builds wealth from real-world economic output — a shift from “price speculation” to “value participation.”

For investors exhausted by market turbulence, this represents a new era of predictable, sustainable digital income .

“The smartest capital always moves first,” Hofmann added.

“And it’s already flowing toward RWA — where blockchain meets the real economy.”

About NB HASH

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in the UK, NB HASH is a global digital asset management platform integrating AI, blockchain, and RWA technologies. It serves millions of users in more than 100 countries, providing safe, transparent, and intelligent solutions for long-term digital wealth growth.

Website: https://nbhashrwa.com

Name：Ricky Brown

Email：admin@nbhash.vip

Address：23 Manor Fields, Bratton, Westbury, England, BA13 4ST

Phone：+44 7352248588

#NBHASH #RWA #DigitalWealth #BlockchainInvestment #SmartRetirement





Attachment