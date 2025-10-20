Genius Group CEO Roger Hamilton buys additional shares, increasing 2025 share purchases by 17%.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced that it has received notice that its CEO and Founder, Roger Hamilton, has made a further purchase of the Company’s shares at market price.

Mr. Hamilton notified the Company he purchased a further 200,000 of the Company’s shares on October 17, 2025 on the open market, at an average price of $0.86 per share.

Last Friday’s purchase of 200,000 increases by 17% the series of purchases of 1,150,000 Genius Group shares made in the open market by Mr. Hamilton since June 2025.

Over 90% of Mr. Hamilton’s shares remain locked or restricted and shares purchased in the open market are in the process of being transferred via the Direct Registration System (DRS) to book entry.

Mr. Hamilton said “As we grow Genius Group, I remain consistent in my ongoing financial support and optimism in our Company’s future. We are making strong progress on all fronts, from the growth of our Genius Academy, Genius Resort and Genius City revenue models, the growth of our Bitcoin Treasury, and the positive progress in our legal cases. I will continue to invest everything I can, in both time and funds, for the benefit of all our students, shareholders and stakeholders towards our Genius mission.”

Suraj Naik, Board Director and Head of AI at Genius Group, said “We have just completed a series of milestone events, including the Genius Future Summit and Genius 20 Year Reunion. Having reviewed the progress of Genius Group over the last 20 years and looked to the 20 years ahead, the Board is grateful for Roger’s leadership through challenging times. We are now looking forward to the exciting growth path ahead. We continue to welcome Roger’s ongoing share purchases, which we see as a strong sign of confidence in his optimism and commitment to the future of Genius Group.”

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is an AI powered education group with a Bitcoin-first treasury, delivering education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves six million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.ai/

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

