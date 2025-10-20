Asthma Treatment Market Size Worth USD 35.93 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global asthma treatment market size is expected to be worth over USD 35.93 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 28.96 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 2.42% from 2025 to 2034. The growing prevalence of asthma and a strong focus on personalized medicines drive the market growth.



Key Takeaways

The asthma treatment market was valued at USD 28.28 billion in 2024.

It is projected to reach more than USD 35.93 billion by 2034.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.42% from 2025 to 2034.

North America held the major market share of 41.66% in 2024.

By medication, the long-term control medication segment registered a maximum market share of 59.86% in 2024.

By route of administration, the inhalers segment captured the biggest revenue share of 66.56% in 2024.

By adjunct therapy, the LABA (long-acting beta antagonists) segment has held the largest market share of 23.52% in 2024.

By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies & drug stores segment is estimated to hold the highest market share of 42.31% in 2024.

What is Asthma Treatment?

Asthma treatment is a treatment that focuses on controlling asthma symptoms and preventing asthma attacks. Treatment offers quick relief medications and long-term control medications. Asthma treatments help in better sleep, controlling symptoms, preventing hospitalization, and improving lung function.

The diverse types of asthma medications include bronchodilators, leukotriene modifiers, inhaled corticosteroids, and biologics. Factors like growing air pollution, increasing prevalence of asthma, high investment in the development of asthma therapies, and focus on better management of asthma contribute to the growth of asthma treatment.

What are the Types of Asthma Treatment?

Type Description Example Quick-Relief Medications It is also known as rescue medications and offers fast relief from symptoms like breathlessness, wheezing, & coughing. SABA- albuterol

Oral Corticosteroids- Prednisone

Short-Acting Anticholinergics- Ipratropium Long-Term Control Medications It is also known as controller medications and prevents asthma attacks & symptoms. It helps to lower inflammation and improve lung function. Inhaled Corticosteroids- Beclomethasone, Fluticasone

LABA- Salmeterol, Formoterol

Combination Inhalers

Leukotriene Modifiers- Zafirlukast, Montelukast



Key Government Initiatives for Asthma Treatment

Ayushman Bharat Yojana: This flagship healthcare scheme provides free hospitalization and treatment for eligible families, including asthma care, at both government and empaneled private hospitals.



This flagship healthcare scheme provides free hospitalization and treatment for eligible families, including asthma care, at both government and empaneled private hospitals. State-Level Medicine Distribution: Some states have implemented pooled procurement and free distribution of essential medicines, including asthma drugs , in public hospitals to reduce the economic burden on patients.



Some states have implemented pooled procurement and free distribution of essential medicines, including , in public hospitals to reduce the economic burden on patients. Standardized Treatment Protocols: Governments are mandating hospitals to follow standardized treatment protocols in pulmonology to improve the quality and consistency of asthma care nationwide.



Governments are mandating hospitals to follow standardized treatment protocols in pulmonology to improve the quality and consistency of asthma care nationwide. Awareness Campaigns: On World Asthma Day and other occasions, campaigns are organized to educate the public about asthma management, early diagnosis, proper inhaler use, and handling emergency medications.



On World Asthma Day and other occasions, campaigns are organized to educate the public about asthma management, early diagnosis, proper inhaler use, and handling emergency medications. Digital Health Initiatives: Promotion of digital health technologies, such as mobile apps and smart inhalers, aims to improve medication adherence and enable real-time symptom tracking, especially in underserved areas.



Major Trends of the Asthma Treatment Market

Rise of Biologic Therapies: Increasing use of targeted biologics like dupilumab offers more personalized and effective treatment for severe asthma cases.



Increasing use of targeted biologics like dupilumab offers more personalized and effective treatment for severe asthma cases. Digital Health Integration: Smart inhalers and mobile apps are improving medication adherence and enabling real-time symptom tracking.



Smart inhalers and mobile apps are improving medication adherence and enabling real-time symptom tracking. Precision Medicine: Tailoring treatments based on genetic and biomarker profiles helps optimize efficacy and reduce side effects.



Tailoring treatments based on genetic and profiles helps optimize efficacy and reduce side effects. Advancements in Inhaler Technology: Innovations like dose-tracking inhalers enhance drug delivery and patient compliance.



Innovations like dose-tracking inhalers enhance drug delivery and patient compliance. Patient-Centric Care: Emphasis on shared decision-making ensures treatments align with individual preferences and lifestyle needs.



Asthma Treatment Market Opportunity

Growing Prevalence of Asthma Surges Demand for Asthma Treatment

The growing prevalence of asthma and the increasing need for management of asthma increase demand for asthma treatment. The growing air pollution, climate change, and high exposure to mold, dust mites, and other chemicals increase the rates of asthma. The growing asthma patients increases demand for treatments like various therapies, medications, and inhalers. The strong focus of the consumer on a better quality of life and the increasing severity of asthma increase demand for asthma treatments.

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, 4.6 million children and 20.2 million adults are suffering from asthma in the United States. The growing prevalence of asthma creates an opportunity for the growth of the market. (Source: https://acaai.org/asthma/asthma-101/facts-stats/)

Limitations and Challenges

High Development Cost Shuts Down Expansion of the Market

Despite several benefits of asthma treatments, the high development cost restricts the market growth. Factors like the development of complex drugs, stringent regulations, high manufacturing costs, and the need for clinical trials are responsible for the high development costs. The stringent regulations in regions like Europe & US increase the cost.



The cost of manufacturing inhaler devices and CFC-free propellants is high. The high investment in the research & development of new treatments and advanced treatments increases the development cost. The complex manufacturing processes and regulatory changes increase the cost. The high development cost hampers the growth of the market.

Asthma Treatment Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 28.96 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 29.56 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 35.93 Billion CAGR from 2025 to 2034 2.42% Leading Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Medication, Route of Administration, Adjunct Therapy, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa



Case Study: Implementation of Biologic Therapy for Severe Asthma Management in India

Asthma affects over 34 million individuals in India, with a rising number of severe cases resistant to standard inhaler-based therapy. Traditional long-term control medications often fail to manage eosinophilic asthma, leading to frequent hospitalizations, poor quality of life, and increased healthcare costs. The need for advanced, targeted treatment solutions has prompted leading healthcare institutions and pharmaceutical companies to explore biologic therapies.

Challenge:



Despite the availability of inhaled corticosteroids and LABA combinations, nearly 10–15% of asthma patients continue to experience uncontrolled symptoms. These patients face recurrent exacerbations, missed workdays, and reduced lung function. Access to biologic therapies remained limited due to cost, lack of physician awareness, and absence of standardized treatment centers specializing in severe asthma care.

Solution:



In 2025, AstraZeneca India, in collaboration with leading hospitals such as AIIMS and Apollo Hospitals, launched a “Severe Asthma Management Program” integrating Benralizumab (Fasenra) — a monoclonal antibody therapy targeting eosinophilic inflammation. The initiative established Centers of Excellence for Severe Asthma in New Delhi, Goa, and Ahmedabad to standardize biologic administration, patient monitoring, and digital adherence tracking.

The program adopted a precision medicine model, utilizing blood eosinophil counts and FeNO (Fractional Exhaled Nitric Oxide) levels for patient stratification. Smart inhalers and digital monitoring tools were introduced to track patient adherence and trigger alerts for therapy optimization.

Implementation:

Phase 1 (Q1 2025): Selection of 500 patients with uncontrolled asthma despite high-dose inhaled corticosteroids and LABA.

Selection of 500 patients with uncontrolled asthma despite high-dose inhaled corticosteroids and LABA. Phase 2 (Q2–Q3 2025): Administration of Benralizumab every 8 weeks, with remote monitoring through mobile health platforms.

Administration of Benralizumab every 8 weeks, with remote monitoring through mobile health platforms. Phase 3 (Q4 2025): Integration of outcome data into a national registry to assess efficacy, safety, and healthcare cost impact.



Results:

Reduction in Exacerbations: 62% decline in annual severe asthma attacks among patients receiving Benralizumab.

62% decline in annual severe asthma attacks among patients receiving Benralizumab. Improved Lung Function: Average FEV1 (Forced Expiratory Volume in 1 second) improvement of 18% after 6 months of therapy.

Average FEV1 (Forced Expiratory Volume in 1 second) improvement of 18% after 6 months of therapy. Medication Adherence: 93% adherence rate achieved using smart inhaler-linked reminders.

93% adherence rate achieved using smart inhaler-linked reminders. Hospitalization Costs: 48% reduction in asthma-related hospital visits and emergency care expenditure.

48% reduction in asthma-related hospital visits and emergency care expenditure. Patient Satisfaction: Over 87% of participants reported improved sleep quality and reduced breathlessness.



Impact:



This initiative demonstrated how biologic therapy, combined with digital monitoring and personalized care, can transform asthma management outcomes in emerging markets. It reinforced the shift toward precision medicine and data-driven clinical care in India’s respiratory disease landscape.

Conclusion:



The successful adoption of Benralizumab through AstraZeneca’s Severe Asthma Management Program serves as a benchmark for integrating biologics into mainstream asthma treatment. It exemplifies how strategic collaboration between pharma companies, healthcare providers, and technology partners can overcome systemic challenges—ultimately reducing the burden of severe asthma and improving patient quality of life across Asia Pacific.

How North America Dominated the Asthma Treatment Market?

North America dominated the market in 2024. The growing prevalence of asthma and the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure increase demand for asthma treatment. The increasing awareness about asthma management and growing spending on advanced therapies increases the demand for asthma treatment. The favorable regulatory environments and presence of biopharmaceutical companies like Teva, GSK, & AstraZeneca drive the overall growth of the market.

The U.S. dominating market is growing due to the high prevalence of asthma, strong healthcare infrastructure, and increased adoption of advanced biologic therapies for severe cases. Government support, insurance coverage, and robust pharmaceutical R&D further drive market expansion. The market is evolving through a shift toward personalized medicine, digital health tools like smart inhalers, and home-based care solutions. Additionally, focused efforts on pediatric care and reducing health disparities are shaping a more accessible and effective asthma treatment landscape across the region.

What is the U.S. Asthma Treatment Market Size?

The U.S. asthma treatment market size is valued at USD 11.23 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass approximately USD 13.10 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 1.73% from 2025 to 2034.

Why is the Asia Pacific region experiencing the Fastest Growth in the Asthma Treatment Market?

Asia Pacific is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing air pollution and increasing prevalence of asthma increase demand for asthma treatment. The aging population and growing improvements in healthcare infrastructure increase demand for asthma treatment.

The increasing awareness about the management of asthma and technological advancements in asthma treatments, like smart inhalers, help the market growth. The strong government support for the development of asthma monitoring devices and the rise in over-the-counter drugs support the overall growth of the market.

Major Countries and Their Investments and Funding in the Asian Asthma Treatment Industry:

China - AstraZeneca is investing USD 250 million to expand its asthma inhaler plant in Qingdao, boosting production of inhalers like budesonide/formoterol.

- AstraZeneca is investing USD 250 million to expand its asthma inhaler plant in Qingdao, boosting production of inhalers like budesonide/formoterol. India - AstraZeneca India is establishing five Centers of Excellence for severe asthma care in cities like New Delhi, Goa, and Ahmedabad to standardize treatment practices.

- AstraZeneca India is establishing five Centers of Excellence for severe asthma care in cities like New Delhi, Goa, and Ahmedabad to standardize treatment practices. South Korea - Participated in regional Phase III trials for Fasenra (benralizumab), indicating growing investment in biologic therapy research for severe asthma.

Participated in regional Phase III trials for Fasenra (benralizumab), indicating growing investment in biologic therapy research for severe asthma. Japan - Japan funds innovative asthma care through its universal health insurance system, supporting access to biologics and advanced inhalers for chronic asthma patients.

- Japan funds innovative asthma care through its universal health insurance system, supporting access to biologics and advanced inhalers for chronic asthma patients. Australia - The government supports asthma care through the National Asthma Council Australia and funds access to asthma medicines via the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS).



Asthma Treatment Market Segmentation Insights:

Medication Insights

Why did the Long-Term Control Medication Segment Dominate the Asthma Treatment Market?

The long-term control medication segment dominated the market with a share of 59.86% in 2024. The strong focus on preventing asthma attacks and the need to lower inflammation increases demand for long-term control medication. The increasing demand for continuous care in asthma and growing awareness about asthma increase the demand for long-term control medication. The growing demand for drugs like combination corticosteroids, leukotriene modifiers, and long-acting beta-agonists drives the overall growth of the market.

The quick-relief medication segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of asthma in adults & children increases demand for quick-relief medications. The growth in asthma cases and the worsening of air quality increase demand for quick-relief medication. The growing asthma symptoms, like breathing, coughing, and wheezing, increase demand for quick-relief medication. The strong focus on personalised healthcare and the growing demand for short-acting beta-agonists support the overall growth of the market.

Route of Administration Insights

How does the Asthma Inhalers Segment hold the Largest Share in the Asthma Treatment Market?

The asthma inhalers segment held the largest revenue share in the market with a share of 66.56% in 2024. The focus on better treatment and faster relief from symptoms increases demand for asthma inhalers. The strong focus on reducing the systemic side effects of asthma and increasing demand for a portable way to take medications increases demand for asthma inhalers. The growing availability of various inhalers like MDI and the cost-effectiveness drive the overall growth of the market.

The prefilled syringes segment is growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing number of asthma patients and increasing demand for self-administered medications increase demand for prefilled syringes. The strong focus on accurate dosage and the need to lower medication errors increases demand for prefilled syringes. The growing home care and need for targeted therapies in Asthma increases the adoption of prefilled syringes, supporting the overall growth of the market.

Adjunct Therapy Insights

Why did the Long-Acting Beta Antagonist (LABA) Segment Dominate the Asthma Treatment Market?

The long-acting beta antagonist (LABA) segment dominated the market with a share of 23.53% in 2024. The growing focus on controlling asthma symptoms and reducing airway inflammation increases demand for LABA. The need for the prevention of bronchoconstriction and focus on reducing the severity of asthma increases demand for LABA. The growing need for controlling long-term asthma and the availability of fixed-dose combination inhalers drive the overall growth of the market.

The long-acting muscarinic antagonists (LAMA) segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing focus on enhancing lung function and the need for add-on therapy in asthma increases demand for LAMA. The increasing demand for effective asthma treatment and the need to lower asthma exacerbations increase the adoption of long-acting muscarinic antagonists (LAMA). The growing applicability of long-acting muscarinic antagonists (LAMA) in diverse asthma endotypes & phenotypes supports the overall growth of the market.

Distribution Channel Insights

Which Distribution Channel Held the Largest Share in the Asthma Treatment Market?

The retail pharmacies & drug stores segment held the largest revenue share of42.31% in the market in 2024. The presence of a vast network and increasing demand for routine medication refills increases the purchase of asthma medications from retail pharmacies. The availability of home delivery services and flexible service hours of retail pharmacies helps market growth. The high availability of OTC drugs & prescribed drugs, and the growing number of retail pharmacies, drive the overall growth of the market.

The hospital pharmacies segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing complexity of asthma therapies and the focus on the correct administration of drugs increase the demand for hospital pharmacies. The ongoing advancements in asthma therapeutics, like generic drugs & biologics, increase purchasing from hospital pharmacies. The focus on improving patient care and the availability of clinical pharmacists support the overall growth of the market.

Top Companies in the Asthma Treatment Market

AstraZeneca - AstraZeneca offers a range of innovative asthma treatments, including biologics like Fasenra (benralizumab), designed to target severe eosinophilic asthma and reduce exacerbations.

- AstraZeneca offers a range of innovative asthma treatments, including biologics like Fasenra (benralizumab), designed to target severe eosinophilic asthma and reduce exacerbations. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Teva provides a broad portfolio of generic and branded inhalers, such as ProAir and QVAR, to help manage and prevent asthma symptoms effectively.

- Teva provides a broad portfolio of generic and branded inhalers, such as ProAir and QVAR, to help manage and prevent asthma symptoms effectively. GlaxoSmithKline plc - GSK is a leader in respiratory care, offering treatments like Advair and Trelegy Ellipta, which combine corticosteroids and bronchodilators for comprehensive asthma control.

- GSK is a leader in respiratory care, offering treatments like Advair and Trelegy Ellipta, which combine corticosteroids and bronchodilators for comprehensive asthma control. Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH - Boehringer Ingelheim contributes to asthma management with products like Spiriva Respimat, which helps improve lung function and reduce asthma flare-ups.

- Boehringer Ingelheim contributes to asthma management with products like Spiriva Respimat, which helps improve lung function and reduce asthma flare-ups. Roche Holding AG / Novartis AG - Roche, through its subsidiary Genentech, and Novartis offer biologic therapies like Xolair (omalizumab), which is used for treating moderate to severe allergic asthma.

- Roche, through its subsidiary Genentech, and Novartis offer biologic therapies like Xolair (omalizumab), which is used for treating moderate to severe allergic asthma. Merck & Co., Inc. - Merck supports asthma care with therapies such as Singulair (montelukast), a leukotriene receptor antagonist that helps reduce inflammation and prevent asthma attacks.

- Merck supports asthma care with therapies such as Singulair (montelukast), a leukotriene receptor antagonist that helps reduce inflammation and prevent asthma attacks. Koninklijke Philips N.V. - Philips offers advanced respiratory care devices, including nebulizers and smart inhalers, aimed at improving drug delivery and monitoring for asthma patients.

- Philips offers advanced respiratory care devices, including nebulizers and smart inhalers, aimed at improving drug delivery and monitoring for asthma patients. Sanofi-Aventis SA - Sanofi has expanded its asthma portfolio with biologics like Dupixent (dupilumab), which targets type 2 inflammation in patients with moderate-to-severe asthma.

- Sanofi has expanded its asthma portfolio with biologics like Dupixent (dupilumab), which targets type 2 inflammation in patients with moderate-to-severe asthma. MundiPharma - MundiPharma provides asthma solutions such as the Flutiform inhaler, which combines fluticasone and formoterol to deliver both anti-inflammatory and bronchodilator effects.



Recent Developments

In June 2025, the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) launched a state-of-the-art biological therapy, Benralizumab, for asthma patients. The therapy is useful in eosinophilic asthma and is a monoclonal antibody. (Source: https://www.thehindu.com

In December 2024, the State Trading Organization (STO) launched a revolutionary product, Pulmicort Respules Symbicort Turbuhaler for asthma management. The Pulmicort Respules minimize the risk of exacerbation, and the Symbicort Turbuhaler is a powder inhaler that offers fast relief. (Source: https://avas.mv/en/146413)



In July 2023, Lupin launched Luforbec 100/6 for adult asthma treatment in Germany. The medication is present in a pressurised metered dose inhaler and is cost-effective. It supports healthcare professionals and patients. (Source: https://health.economictimes.indiatimes.com)

Asthma Treatment Market Segmentation

By Medication

Quick-relief Medication

Long-term Control Medication

By Route of Administration

Inhalers

Prefilled Syringes/vials

Others



By Adjunct Therapy

LAMA (long-acting muscarinic antagonists)

LABA (long-acting beta antagonists)

Others



By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





