Vimeo Rallies for REFRAME 2025, Earning Distinctions from Newsweek, G2, MarTech Breakthrough, Streaming Media, and The Muse Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO), one of the largest and most trusted private video networks in the world, today highlighted recent awards and distinctions earned by the company for its achievements in video innovation, workplace excellence, and strategic industry leadership. These recognitions come as the company prepares to host its second REFRAME Video Innovation Conference in New York on October 23, underscoring Vimeo's position as the trusted platform for creators and enterprises navigating the next era of video.

REFRAME 2025 continues Vimeo’s thought leadership in all things video innovation. The hybrid in-person and online event will bring together Fortune 500 brands, including Adobe, Amazon, and Google, expert marketers and communicators from Liquid Death and The Sphere, and award-winning video pros to talk about the technologies that are changing the way we view, engage, and interact with video. The event’s livestream will close with an intimate conversation featuring Emmy Award-winning host, actress, entrepreneur, and 4x NYT Bestselling Author Tabitha Brown.

"We are incredibly proud of these awards recognizing Vimeo’s commitment to the creator and video professional communities. For 20 years we are where serious creators and businesses have come to do their best work with video," said Philip Moyer, CEO of Vimeo. "With REFRAME 2025 just around the corner, we couldn't be more excited to bring our community together and show what's next. This recognition reinforces our commitment to uplift the creator and help them thrive in a world where AI and video are transforming the way we consume information."

Newsweek Names Vimeo One of America's Greatest Companies

Newsweek’s awards, powered by the independent research firm Plant-A Insights, is based on a rigorous evaluation and in-depth analysis of Vimeo’s performance across four key pillars of excellence: financial strength and market performance, dedication to the American workforce, track record of innovation, and its commitment to environmental sustainability and corporate ethics.

MarTech Breakthrough Awards: Best Overall Video Marketing Company

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards recognized Vimeo as the Best Overall Video Marketing Company in their Video Marketing category, reinforcing Vimeo’s position as the platform revolutionizing how businesses and creators harness video to tell their stories and drive results.

MarCom Gold Award for NAB 2025 Trade Show Excellence

The MarCom Awards honored Vimeo with the Gold Award in the Advertising/Marketing, Ads, and Trade Show Exhibit category for the company’s immersive presence at the 2025 NAB Show. The cinematic experience marked Vimeo's bold return to NAB, commanding attention while reinforcing its position in the video platform industry. This recognition celebrates Vimeo's ability to transform a trade show presence into a brand-defining moment that resonated deeply with creators and business professionals alike.

Streaming Media Readers' Choice Awards: Triple Category Honoree

Vimeo earned honors across three critical categories in this year’s Streaming Media Readers' Choice Award. The company was recognized for the second year in a row as the leading Corporate Video/Enterprise Video Content Management Platform, demonstrating the breadth and depth of Vimeo's video solutions. Vimeo was also named as a runner up in the Cloud Video Production Platform and OTT Platform categories. These wins particularly highlight Vimeo Streaming, the all-in-one platform that empowers creators to launch their own branded streaming services while offering enterprises comprehensive video management capabilities. The recognition fortifies Vimeo’s commitment to offering more monetization choices, deeper analytics, enhanced content protection, and providing access to new multilingual AI-powered services to creators big or small.

The Muse Awards Honor Vimeo REFRAME 2024

The 2025 Muse Awards celebrated Vimeo’s excellence in experiential marketing, naming Vimeo REFRAME 2024 a Platinum winner in the Corporate Event - Immersive & Experiential category and a Gold winner in the Event - Conference/Convention category. These honors validate Vimeo's ability to create immersive experiences that connect and inspire the video innovation community, and set the stage for the 2025 event later this week.

Top User Reviews on G2

The G2 2025 Fall Report positions Vimeo as the market leader for enterprise live streaming, OTT platforms, and developer APIs. The awards also demonstrate confidence across various industries, with reviews from marketing, learning and development (L&D), media professionals, and other sectors. Vimeo earned more than 170 awards in total, spanning small business implementation, mid-market video communications, and enterprise usability.

To learn more about or register for REFRAME 2025 visit http://reframe.vimeo.com/ .

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users – from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies – whose videos receive billions of views each month. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.