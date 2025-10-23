Vimeo Elevates the Creator with Agentic Video, All New Vimeo Review, and Monetization Tools at REFRAME 2025

Second annual user conference unveils innovations and partnerships that advance the art of video storytelling

Grammy Winner 2 Chainz and Emmy-Winning entrepreneur Tabitha Brown to headline sold-out program along with customer and creator panels

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo, the largest, most trusted private video network in the world, today announced transformative AI-powered features and creative tools that can make professional video production faster, smarter, and more rewarding. Unveiled at the company’s second annual REFRAME conference, these innovations give creators and teams new ways to collaborate, search, and monetize their work — all while maintaining full control of their content. In addition to demonstrating its latest technology offerings, Vimeo has curated an engaging slate of customer and creator discussions, including with Grammy-winning artist 2 Chainz as he discusses his powerful short film, "Red Clay." The event will close with a fireside chat with Emmy Award-winning host, actress, entrepreneur, Vegan Foodie, and 4x NY Times Bestselling Author Tabitha Brown. Select portions of the REFRAME program will be available via livestream.

"Vimeo REFRAME is where the future of video creation comes to life," said Philip Moyer, CEO of Vimeo. "From helping creators cross genres with groundbreaking films like 'Red Clay' to unveiling future agentic video features that will transform how the next generation of video professionals will work, REFRAME is where creators, enterprises, and innovators come to share their creative process and push the boundaries of video."

Vimeo Unveils Transformative Platform Capabilities

Vimeo introduced sweeping new capabilities representing one of the most significant platform evolutions in the company's history. These advancements address the fundamental challenges facing video professionals today: making content discoverable at scale, streamlining creative workflows, and preparing for the next generation of immersive formats.



Next-Generation AI Intelligence: Vimeo's AI breakthrough transforms passive video libraries into interactive knowledge bases, making every frame searchable and actionable. Moving beyond traditional video hosting, Vimeo plans to enable agentic video – where LLMs and AI agents can directly access, understand, and act upon video content across any platform or workflow:

Ask Your Library: Now in beta, this feature extends beyond single videos to search entire libraries using natural language. It understands both keywords and semantic context to deliver precise answers from your complete video collection.

Now in beta, this feature extends beyond single videos to search entire libraries using natural language. It understands both keywords and semantic context to deliver precise answers from your complete video collection. Vimeo MCP (Model Context Protocol): Now in beta, connect video libraries directly to LLMs and AI agents for custom workflows beyond the Vimeo platform.

Now in beta, connect video libraries directly to LLMs and AI agents for custom workflows beyond the Vimeo platform. Answer Engine Optimization: Auto-generate rich metadata, titles, and chapters to enhance discoverability across search platforms and answer engines.



Reimagined Creator Tools: Purpose-built for how video professionals actually work, these tools eliminate friction from creation to distribution:

All-new Vimeo Review: Currently in a closed beta with a wide release planned for November, the new Vimeo Review gives creators everything they need to manage video feedback with clients and teams—right inside Vimeo. With time-stamped commenting, customizable review pages, and native Adobe Premiere Pro integration, it’s a complete review solution built into the platform where creators already host, manage, and share.

Currently in a closed beta with a wide release planned for November, the new Vimeo Review gives creators everything they need to manage video feedback with clients and teams—right inside Vimeo. With time-stamped commenting, customizable review pages, and native Adobe Premiere Pro integration, it’s a complete review solution built into the platform where creators already host, manage, and share. Enhanced Vimeo Streaming: New customization templates and advanced analytics powered by NPAW give creators enterprise-grade insights plus new monetization options through ads and sponsorships. NPAW is trusted by platforms like Hulu and Pluto TV.

New customization templates and advanced analytics powered by NPAW give creators enterprise-grade insights plus new monetization options through ads and sponsorships. NPAW is trusted by platforms like Hulu and Pluto TV. Immersive Format Support: Users can now host VR180 content, with Apple Immersive Video and Apple Projected Media Profile support coming in Q4, enabling creators to capture in Blackmagic cameras, edit in Final Cut Pro, and distribute directly via Vimeo.



These innovations empower creators and businesses to transform how they work with video. Creative professionals can now turn thousands of hours of footage into instantly searchable knowledge, ask questions across entire video libraries to find specific moments or insights, and connect their content directly to AI workflows without leaving their preferred tools. Teams can collaborate seamlessly in Adobe Premiere Pro, distribute immersive experiences to Apple Vision Pro audiences, and build sustainable businesses through enhanced monetization and deeper audience insights. As the industry enters this new era of AI-enhanced video, Vimeo ensures professionals maintain complete ownership of their creative vision while amplifying their reach and impact.

Vimeo Puts the Spotlight on Creator-first Economy

REFRAME 2025 also brings together technology brands championing creator-led innovation. Google, Adobe, and Amazon will share how their technologies are shaping new experiences for audiences, and Moonvalley will highlight its approach to ethical, actor-involved, generative models. Capping the creator conversations, Vimeo Staff Pick director Christian Nolan Jones will share how his journey led him to direct, “Red Clay,” the short film co-written by artist 2 Chainz and acclaimed actor Omar Epps.

The event will conclude with a fireside chat with entrepreneur Tabitha Brown, who will share how she built her brand with video. The annual event underscores Vimeo's position as the platform of choice for serious creators seeking control and authentic audience connection beyond algorithm-driven platforms.

For livestream information and to see the full program, please visit http://reframe.vimeo.com .

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is one of the world's most innovative video experience platforms. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users – from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies – whose videos receive billions of views each month. Learn more at https://www.vimeo.com .