SEALSQ Unveils Industry’s First Hardware-Embedded Post-Quantum Chip at Q+AI 2025 Conference in New York

Eviden, Atos Group

Authentrend

Capgemini

ColibriTD

FortifyIQ Inc

Granite River Labs

Kaynes Semiconductor

Landis+sGyr

Metavisio (Thomson Computing)

PORTYQ

Quantix Edge Security

Serma Security

Trusted Semiconductors Solutions

UMC

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), a global leader in semiconductors and Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) solutions, today officially unveils the Quantum Shield QS7001, the first secure chip to embed NIST-standardized PQC algorithms directly at the hardware level. The chip will be officially launched in mid-November 2025, following its debut at the IQT Quantum+AI 2025 Conference in New York City, where SEALSQ’s CEO, Carlos Moreira, will deliver the keynote “AI Meets Quantum: Building Unbreakable Post-Quantum Security.”

What’s New

Quantum Shield QS7001 integrates PQC algorithms ML-KEM (CRYSTALS-Kyber) and ML-DSA (CRYSTALS-Dilithium) directly in silicon.

integrates PQC algorithms ML-KEM (CRYSTALS-Kyber) and ML-DSA (CRYSTALS-Dilithium) directly in silicon. Provides 10× performance gains , stronger side-channel resistance, and advanced tamper protection.

, stronger side-channel resistance, and advanced tamper protection. Built as an open hardware platform with support for custom firmware and hybrid cryptography migration.

with support for custom firmware and hybrid cryptography migration. Official launch planned for mid-November 2025 , with development kits available to customers.

, with development kits available to customers. QVault TPM variants are expected to be made available starting first half of 2026.





Why It Matters

Quantum computing threatens today’s public-key cryptography, including ECC and RSA systems that are widely used across defense, healthcare, energy, industrial automation, and connected devices.

In August 2024, NIST finalized Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) standards, selecting Kyber, Dilithium, and SPHINCS+ to counter quantum threats to traditional encryption. In 2025 U.S. CNSA 2.0 and Executive Orders from the White House mandate PQC adoption by 2030, while the EU and allies plan mandatory transitions by 2026–2030 to secure critical sectors like finance, healthcare, and IoT against future quantum attacks.

In this context, the Quantum Shield QS7001 emerges as the industry’s first secure platform providing a native hardware foundation for quantum-safe security that aims to enable the deployment of compliant systems that could withstand future attacks and “Harvest now, Decrypt Later” threats.

Why SEALSQ

SEALSQ is among fewer than ten companies worldwide to have achieved the highest levels of international security certification, including Common Criteria EAL5+ and FIPS 140-3. Beyond its advanced semiconductor expertise, SEALSQ delivers end-to-end trusted services through a global network of secure personalization centers in Switzerland, France, an ongoing project in Spain, and plans for India and US. Combined with global test and certification capabilities, and a proven track record of securing more than 1.75 billion devices worldwide, SEALSQ offers a unique combination of certified hardware, trusted services, and worldwide presence, positioning the Company as a leader in post-quantum security for critical industries.

Typical Use Cases

Defense & Aerospace – protecting mission-critical and sovereign systems

– protecting mission-critical and sovereign systems Healthcare & Infrastructure – safeguarding patient data and medical devices

– safeguarding patient data and medical devices Energy & Smart Grid – ensuring resilience of utilities and metering systems

– ensuring resilience of utilities and metering systems IoT & Edge – enabling secure authentication and key exchange at scale

What Clients, Industry Peers, Partners and Academics Are Saying

Yann Vincent, Head of Cybersecurity Products, Eviden, Atos Group: “With the advent of quantum computing, traditional encryption methods face unprecedented risks, making post-quantum cybersecurity critical for safeguarding future digital communications. As a cryptography expert and a leading player in security solutions, we at Eviden firmly believe that the transition to post-quantum cryptography is no longer an option but a necessity. Through this cooperation with SEALSQ, we integrate their new post-quantum cryptographic chip into our hardware security models, therefore building an end-to-end protection solution to withstand the quantum threat today. We are proud to be at the forefront of this crucial transformation, an innovation that embodies European technological excellence and sovereignty in the service of tomorrow’s cybersecurity.”





SEALSQ Leadership Perspective

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, said, “With over 1.75 billion devices protected globally, SEALSQ is proud to be among the few companies worldwide capable of delivering the highest levels of security. This time, we are arriving first, unveiling an industry first in quantum-resilient solutions. I am especially proud of our team, including the recently acquired IC’Alps, whose dedication and expertise made the Quantum Shield QS7001 possible. By embedding post-quantum cryptography directly in hardware, this chip aims to set a new paradigm of trust and protection, securing sovereign infrastructure, healthcare, energy systems, and connected devices against the coming quantum threat.”

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

