ODYSIGHT.AI® REPORTS SUCCESSFUL TECHNOLOGY DEMONSTRATION ON AW139 LEONARDO HELICOPTER OPERATED BY ITALIAN AIR FORCE FLIGHT TEST UNIT

OMER, Israel, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odysight.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: ODYS), a leading provider of visual-based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition-Based Monitoring (CBM) solutions, announced the successfull completion of its first Odysight.ai TruVision® European flight on an AW139 Leonardo helicopter tested by the Italian Air Force.

This milestone represents Odysight.ai’s first operational footprint in Europe, a significant step forward as the Company expands into the world’s second largest helicopter market.

The test, in cooperation with SIPAL1, a leading Italian engineering company, was conducted by the Italian Air Force Flight Test Unit (R.S.V.), part of the Aeronautical and Space Experimentation Division responsible for studying and conducting all ground and flight tests of the Italian Air Force’s aircraft, developing software and hardware modifications to aeronautical systems and conducting Operational Test and Evaluation (OT&E) of new systems in real-world environments.

The demo was conducted on a European-made AW139 Leonardo helicopter operated by the Italian Air Force. The AW139 is a best-selling twin-engine helicopter, a multi-mission platform widely used in both civil and defense fleets, representing a market potential of over 1,000 units in service worldwide. The aircraft is manufactured in cooperation with Boeing on a variant known in the U.S. as the MH-139A Grey Wolf. Operating on such a versatile and globally recognized platform has provided both parties valuable validation opportunities for future applications.

“Following successful demonstrations and implementations of our solutions across several Israeli and American platforms, in collaboration with the Israeli Air Force and a global defense corporation, we are proud to have validated our capabilities also on a European-originated Leonardo AW139 helicopter,” said Yehu Ofer, Chief Executive Officer of Odysight.ai. “The Italian Air Force test represents an important step in Odysight.ai’s European expansion. Working alongside leading European experts enables us to demonstrate how our visual-AI technology integrates within established aerospace ecosystems, reinforcing the transition toward predictive, data-driven maintenance.”

About Odysight.ai®

Odysight.ai, incorporated in the U.S. with European and Israeli subsidiaries, pioneers Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Condition-Based Monitoring (CBM) markets with an innovative AI platform that transforms critical systems across Aviation & Aerospace, Transportation, Energy, and Industry. Leveraging advanced visual sensing, real-time analytics, and AI-driven insights, Odysight.ai enables safer, smarter, and more efficient operations. The Company’s technology has been deployed in projects with NASA, the U.S. Department of Defense and leading aerospace OEMs, delivering measurable improvements in system reliability and maintenance efficiency. See what others miss. Predict what matters most.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the impact of the successful test of the Company’s technology by the Italian Air Force, expansion into the European market and future applications of Company technology. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Those statements are based on information we have when those statements are made or our management’s current expectation and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward- looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to the following: (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, including those that utilize our micro Odysight.ai technology or offer Predictive Maintenance and Condition Based Monitoring applications, (ii) lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device and related industries from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, product malfunctions and the functionality of Odysight.ai’s solutions under all environmental conditions, (vi) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on third-parties for assistance, (vii) an inability to establish sales, marketing and distribution capabilities to commercialize our products, (viii) an inability to attract and retain qualified personnel, (ix) our efforts obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) our reliance on a single customer that accounts for a substantial portion of our revenues, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, including for miniature video sensors which are suitable for our Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor technology products, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain, (xiii) the impact of computer system failures, cyberattacks or deficiencies in our cybersecurity, (xiv) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical, global supply chain and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction, including the adoption or expansion of economic sanctions, tariffs or trade restrictions and (xv) political, economic and military instability in Israel, including the impact of Israel’s war against Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran. These and other important factors discussed in Odysight.ai’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 26, 2025, and our other reports filed with the SEC, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Odysight.ai undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Company Contact:

Einav Brenner, CFO

info@odysight.ai

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

msegal@ms-ir.com

Tel: +1-917-607-8654

1 Rivista Aeronautica 31.8.25 – Technologie Che Anticipano Il Domani.