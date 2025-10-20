Pent-Up Demand Expected to Fuel Renewed Mortgage Market Activity

Solidifi releases results from its 2025 Consumer Mortgage Experience Survey(1) and 2025 Future Plans of Homeowners Survey(2)

BUFFALO, N.Y. and LAS VEGAS, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The seventh annual national survey(1) commissioned by Solidifi U.S. Inc. (“Solidifi”) revealed that the dream of homeownership remains strong, despite continued affordability challenges and high interest rates. Sixty percent of consumers plan to make a real estate move within the next 3–5 years, and 50% plan to refinance when rates ease. The 2025 results offer fresh insights into consumer expectations and explore how lenders can deliver extraordinary experiences that strengthen relationships and turn customers into loyal brand champions.

While economic headwinds have left many consumers on the sidelines, confidence in homeownership’s long-term value remains unwavering. This year’s results indicate that pent-up demand is expected to fuel market activity as conditions normalize over the next 18 months.

“Our 2025 survey results highlighted a significant market opportunity ahead,” said Solidifi President Loren Cooke. “Even in a challenging market, Americans continue to aspire to homeownership – not just as a financial investment, but as a way to build stability, comfort, and connection. The key for lenders is to be ready – by delivering extraordinary experiences that foster trust, loyalty, and long-term relationships.”





In addition to the annual Solidifi 2025 Consumer Mortgage Experience Survey(1), Solidifi also conducted the Solidifi 2025 Future Plans of Homeowners Survey(2), which included a focus on affordability, to explore how market conditions influence borrowers’ future real estate plans. The 2025 Future Plans of Homeowners Survey revealed, despite economic concerns, homeownership has become increasingly important, especially among younger generations. As consumers reimagine their homes for wellness, work and family life, many find the true homeownership costs exceed expectations. Underscoring not only the home’s expanding role in everyday life but also the need for responsible budgeting and clearer financial guidance.

Key 2025 Findings

Refinance activity pivots to necessity. Driven by higher consumer debt, refinancing has shifted from rate-term savings to debt consolidation and liquidity solutions through home equity extraction.

Driven by higher consumer debt, refinancing has shifted from rate-term savings to debt consolidation and liquidity solutions through home equity extraction. Timing remains the biggest hurdle for buyers. Nearly 65% of future buyers intend to purchase within 1–3 years, but affordability continues to delay plans – pointing to a likely surge when rates ease.

Nearly 65% of future buyers intend to purchase within 1–3 years, but affordability continues to delay plans – pointing to a likely surge when rates ease. Homeownership is being redefined. Consumers increasingly view their homes as a reflection of lifestyle and well-being – prioritizing proximity to amenities, wellness features, and room for multigenerational living.

Consumers increasingly view their homes as a reflection of lifestyle and well-being – prioritizing proximity to amenities, wellness features, and room for multigenerational living. Homeownership costs often exceed expectations. More than 70% of homeowners, including first-time buyers, underestimated ownership costs, emphasizing the need for clearer financial guidance.

More than 70% of homeowners, including first-time buyers, underestimated ownership costs, emphasizing the need for clearer financial guidance. Loyalty continues to strengthen. Convenience, quality, and trust continue to drive lender loyalty. In 2025, consumers are even more likely to act on positive experiences – building brand affinity and encouraging further channel growth. By consistently delivering extraordinary experiences, lenders strengthen relationships and secure future business.

Convenience, quality, and trust continue to drive lender loyalty. In 2025, consumers are even more likely to act on positive experiences – building brand affinity and encouraging further channel growth. By consistently delivering extraordinary experiences, lenders strengthen relationships and secure future business. First-time homebuyers seek empathy and ease. They value trustworthy guidance, transparent communication, and a personal touch that make the process seamless and supportive – while reducing stress and building confidence.

They value trustworthy guidance, transparent communication, and a personal touch that make the process seamless and supportive – while reducing stress and building confidence. In-person experiences remain preferred. For the seventh year, borrowers reaffirmed that face-to-face appraisals and closings build the greatest trust, especially among first-time homebuyers. However, digital tools continue to gain traction for their transparency and convenience.





“For seven years, our research has underscored one clear truth – the best experiences blend human experiences with technology,” added Cooke. “Solidifi has long paired its proprietary platform with trusted professionals to deliver transparency and confidence. Now, with AI and data innovation, we can take those extraordinary experiences even further.”

To download the full survey results, visit: go.solidifi.com/2025mortgageexperiencesurvey.

[1]

In the Solidifi 2025 Consumer Mortgage Experience Survey, Market Street Research surveyed 1,000+ residential borrowers 18 years of age or older in the United States who purchased, refinanced or closed on a home equity loan or line of credit within the last two years. Panelists included a mix of those who purchased a home, refinanced or obtained a home equity loan or line of credit with approximately 48% closing within the past year, and 52% closing one to two years ago.

[2]

In the Solidifi 2025 Future Plans of Homeowners Survey, Market Street Research, surveyed 1,100+ residential borrowers 18 years of age or older in the United States who are a current homeowner or intend to own a home at some point in the future. Just over half of respondents currently own a home at 52%, 13% previously owned a home and 34% have never owned a home. Panelists included a mix of future buyers across the United States.

Both surveys were fielded by Snap Surveys, and the panels were sourced by Dynata. Fielding was executed in July 2025.

About Solidifi

Solidifi is a leading network management services provider for the residential lending industry. Our platform combines proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending services. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals and title, and settlement services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. Solidifi is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Real Matters (TSX: REAL). Visit www.solidifi.com for more information and stay connected with our latest news on LinkedIn.

Solidifi and the Solidifi logo are trademarks of Real Matters and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/376fc930-45c3-495d-9cd1-e81b7e5cbeb3