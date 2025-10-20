Gordon Brothers Acquires Former Heartland Coca-Cola Production Facility

Boston, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, has acquired the former Heartland Coca-Cola production facility in Lenexa, Kansas.

Heartland Coca-Cola has expanded their operations to a larger facility and the production assets and property in Lenexa were no longer required as part of their strategic initiative. The firm provided a single-source solution to purchase the equipment and real estate, offering a fast and efficient solution for Heartland.

Gordon Brothers plans to decommission and sell the existing bottling equipment with the firm’s auction partner New Mill Capital, followed by capital improvements to enhance the property’s marketability for future sale or lease.

The machinery and equipment auction begins closing on November 12 and includes the following:

Complete 2015 / 2021 KHS Blow Fill Seal Line for 20 oz (900 bpm) and two-liter (450 bpm) PET – Preform Dumper to Palletizer

1,500 CPM and 1,100 CPM can lines with four 2021 T-Tek High Speed Palletizers and 2021 Lantech Straddle Type Stretch Wrapper

Complete Feldmeier blending and syrup room

Water treatment including two 300 gpm nanofiltration membrane system

“This auction is an excellent opportunity for drink manufacturers to acquire newer, well-maintained high-speed filling and packaging equipment and save on lead times for new equipment,” said Michael Guelfo, Managing Director, Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers. “In addition, the integrated blow molding equipment includes blow-fill capability, eliminating the need for empty bottle storage.”

The property includes a 186,073-square-foot building situated on 8.98 acres and represents an industrial repositioning opportunity in Lenexa.

Gordon Brothers has retained Kessinger Hunter to provide construction management, property management and brokerage services to re-tenant or sell the building.

“The property’s proximity to the highway provides access throughout the Kansas City MSA, making it an ideal location for a variety of business operations,” said Tom Pedulla, Head of Real Estate Investments at Gordon Brothers. “This project is the perfect example of the power of the Gordon Brothers platform and how our team of asset experts collaborate to deliver end-to-end solutions for clients in complex industrial situations.”

For a full listing of the available assets, please visit New Mill Capital’s website.

Gordon Brothers leverages decades of experience buying, selling, operating and valuing assets in the industrial economy across Australia, Brazil, Canada, the U.K., Europe, Japan and the U.S.

