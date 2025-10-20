Avance Clinical Launches Dedicated Center of Excellence to Accelerate Early Phase Biotech Trials

ADELAIDE, Australia, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avance Clinical, the Australia-based global CRO partner for biotechs, has been a leader in early phase clinical research for more than 30 years. With operations across Australia, New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe, the company delivers biotech sponsors both deep local expertise and global reach. Expanding on this legacy, Avance Clinical today announced the launch of its dedicated Early Phase Center of Excellence for Biotechs, designed to deliver scientific rigor, innovative trial design, global regulatory insight, and operational excellence for smarter, more efficient early phase trials with significant cost savings for global biotechs.

The Center of Excellence solves the challenges facing early phase biotechs, including approval delays, slow site activation, and inefficient trial designs that drive up costs and compromise data quality. As a dedicated biotech accelerator, the center designs strategic and scalable programs that move seamlessly from pre-clinical through Phase I, into global expansion, and deliver expedited data insights. Services range from:

Assessing molecule suitability for healthy volunteers

Advising on IND-enabling pre-clinical studies

Designing and delivering, science-driven, adaptive clinical trial protocols that rapidly inform Phase II development



The center’s flagship ClinicReady program launches studies rapidly in Australia with no IND requirements accelerating access to cost effective, high-quality clinical data.

“Early phase biotechs face challenges in bringing innovative molecules to market, and our Early Phase Center of Excellence for Biotechs is designed to tackle these very pain points,” said Liahna Toy, VP of Commercial Business Development. “We’re not just providing services; we consistently anticipate our partners’ needs by helping them navigate regulatory challenges, optimize study designs, and accelerate timelines while preserving scientific standards.”

The center leverages Avance Clinical’s scientific leads and operational experts, who guide clinical protocol development, biomarker strategy, ethics submissions, efficient trial delivery, and accelerated data access. The company’s proven Phase I unit partners and extensive site and vendor networks ensure studies launch successfully and deliver globally accepted data rapidly.

“By combining our deep scientific and regulatory knowledge, early phase operational excellence, and strategic planning capabilities, we’re providing our biotech clients with the expertise they need to significantly accelerate their early phase clinical programs,” said Ben Edwards, Chief Operating Officer. “This is not just about conducting trials; this is about accelerating biotech clinical program delivery and the rapid advancement of new treatments for patients who need them.”

Avance Clinical is the largest premium full-service Australian headquartered CRO delivering high-quality clinical trials in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and Europe for international biotechs. The company has won multiple Frost & Sullivan CRO Market Leadership and Customer Value Leadership Awards. With over 30 years of experience and deep expertise across more than 250 indications, Avance Clinical provides services from pre-clinical to late-phase trials, supported by best-in-class regulatory, clinical, and operational expertise.

