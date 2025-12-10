Avance Clinical Launches Diversity in STEM Scholarships Across Australia and North America

ADELAIDE, Australia, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avance Clinical, the award-winning global CRO for biotechs, has announced the launch of its new Diversity in STEM Scholarships, a global initiative designed to support women and minority-group students pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). The program includes dedicated intakes in Australia and the broader Asia-Pacific region, as well as North America, reinforcing the company’s commitment to equity and inclusion in clinical research.

Avance Clinical is focused on breaking down barriers and fostering opportunity for the next generation of scientific leaders. The scholarships provide both financial assistance and hands-on industry experience to help promising students launch meaningful STEM careers that contribute to better patient health outcomes.

Scholarship Overview

Two annual scholarships will be awarded:

One for the APAC intake (AUD $5,000)

One for the North America intake (USD $5,000)

In addition to university financial support, scholarship recipients may be offered the opportunity to complete an internship at Avance Clinical, gaining valuable experience within a global clinical research organization.

Who Can Apply

Undergraduate students - or those recently accepted into an undergraduate program - who identify as women or members of a minority group and are pursuing a STEM-related degree. Eligible disciplines include:

Life Sciences (biology, biotechnology, biochemistry, genetics, pharmacology)

Clinical Research/Clinical Sciences

Medical Sciences (medicine, nursing, public health)

Data and Technology in Health (biostatistics, bioinformatics, data science, biomedical engineering)

Application Deadlines

APAC intake: 10 January 2026

North America intake: 10 March 2026

Applicants are required to submit a 300-word essay outlining their interest in STEM and how the scholarship will support their career goals. Final selections will be made by Avance Clinical’s Senior Leadership Team. Apply Now

CEO Mark Harvill: Supporting Diverse Talent in Clinical Research

“We believe that a diverse talent pipeline is essential for driving innovation and excellence in clinical research,” said Mark Harvill, Chief Executive Officer of Avance Clinical.

“These scholarships reflect our company’s values and our responsibility to invest in diverse talent. By providing both financial support and, when possible, practical experience, we aim to help exceptional students from all backgrounds to build careers that will contribute to the strength of clinical research.”

How to Apply

Eligible students can apply via the website, Avance Clinical Diversity in STEM Scholarships, selecting either the APAC or North America intake depending on their region of study. Please direct questions to scholarships@avancecro.com.

About Avance Clinical

Avance Clinical is the largest premium full-service Australian headquartered CRO delivering high-quality clinical trials in Australia, New Zealand, Asia and North America for biotechs. The company has won multiple Frost & Sullivan CRO Market Leadership and Customer Value Leadership Awards. With over 30 years of experience and deep expertise across more than 250 indications, Avance Clinical provides services from pre-clinical consulting to late phase trials, supported by best-in-class regulatory, clinical and operational expertise.

