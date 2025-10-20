Fieldguide’s Field Agents Wins 2025 CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award, Marking Fifth Consecutive Win for the Company

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldguide , the leader in professional-grade agentic AI for audit and advisory, today announced that Field Agents has been named a Winner of the 2025 CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award, marking the fifth consecutive year that Fieldguide has been recognized with this prestigious industry honor. Now in its 22nd year, the CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Awards recognize the year’s most influential new solutions transforming the accounting profession. Five winners are selected by an independent panel of editors, thought leaders, and practitioners representing a broad cross-section of the industry.

Fieldguide’s five consecutive wins highlight its leadership in shaping the profession’s future through trusted, real-world innovation. As AI transforms audit and advisory, Fieldguide stands apart for advancing firm efficiency while empowering practitioners to focus on strategy, client relationships, and meaningful work.

Launched earlier this year, Field Agents go beyond automation by autonomously executing entire engagement workflows with speed and precision. Designed to amplify–not replace–professionals, Field Agents free teams to apply judgment and insight while AI handles repetitive tasks. By addressing the profession’s biggest challenges, from staffing constraints to rising client expectations, Field Agents unlock new capacity and define the next generation of practitioners: skilled experts guiding AI, validating results, and shaping how firms deliver value.

“Field Agents represent a major step forward in what purpose-built AI can do for audit and advisory,” said Jin Chang, CEO and Co-Founder of Fieldguide. “This recognition is meaningful, not only because it’s our fifth consecutive year being honored by CPA Practice Advisor, but because it reflects our customers’ trust in a different kind of transformation. One that’s not just about automation, but about amplifying practitioners, elevating quality, and unlocking growth across the next decade. We’re proud to be building AI that works the way firms do, and even more proud of the firms who are already leading the way.”

Field Agents’ recognition underscores the growing momentum behind agentic AI and its transformative potential across audit and advisory. As firms modernize operations to meet new client and regulatory demands, the profession itself is evolving, with practitioners stepping into more strategic, analytical, and client-facing roles as AI handles the repetitive work beneath the surface. Technologies like Field Agents are paving the way for this new era of productivity, quality, and professional growth.

This award adds to a series of recent milestones for Fieldguide, including the launch of its AI Maturity Framework , which provides firms with a strategic roadmap for responsible AI adoption; achieving ISO/IEC 42001 certification for ethical AI governance; expanding internationally through a partnership with BDO Belgium ; and extending Field Agents’ capabilities to enhance capacity and audit quality for financial audits. Together, these milestones underscore Fieldguide’s accelerating leadership in defining the future of work for audit and advisory professionals worldwide.

