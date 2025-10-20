Data Storage Corporation Completes Repurchase of July 2021 Warrants

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” or the “Company”) today announced the completion of its repurchase of substantially all outstanding warrants originally issued in July 2021 (the “July 2021 Warrants”).

The Company paid an aggregate of $2,049,388 to repurchase warrants exercisable for a total of 858,750 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share. The repurchase was conducted under the fundamental transaction provision of the July 2021 Warrants, which was triggered by the closing of the Company’s sale of its CloudFirst subsidiary on September 11, 2025.

The repurchase period closed on October 13, 2025, and all related transactions have now been settled. Following completion, only 172,500 warrants remain outstanding, further simplifying the Company’s capital structure and eliminating a potential source of future dilution.

“This transaction improves our capital structure and aligns with our goal of delivering long-term shareholder value,” said Chuck Piluso, Chief Executive Officer of Data Storage Corporation. “With the warrant repurchase completed, we are advancing the next phase of our strategic plan focused on growth and capital return.”

As part of its ongoing initiatives to enhance shareholder value, Data Storage Corporation intends to commence a tender offer in the near future. Details regarding the tender offer, including timing, terms, and instructions for shareholders, will be announced once finalized.

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) once the tender offer is complete plans on investing in and supports businesses in GPU Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), AI-driven software applications, cybersecurity, and voice/data telecommunications. The Company’s mission is to build sustainable, recurring revenue streams while maintaining financial discipline and strategic focus. For more information, visit www.dtst.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks are detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

T: (212) 671-1020

Email: DTST@crescendo-ir.com