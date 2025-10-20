Peter K. Duda joins H/Advisors Abernathy as Managing Director and Head of its Crisis Practice

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H/Advisors Abernathy, a leading strategic communications advisor, today announced it has named Peter K. Duda, a crisis communications expert with more than 25 years of experience, as Managing Director and Head of its Crisis Practice. Mr. Duda, who brings deep expertise helping companies manage risk and protect their reputations during high-stakes moments, will have primary responsibility for overseeing H/Advisors Abernathy’s crisis advisory business, one of the firm’s largest practice areas.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Duda has advised clients across various industries on a broad range of sensitive matters, including high-profile litigation, government investigations, regulatory enforcement, corporate reorganizations and restructurings, dealmaking, labor relations, trade disputes, product liability and executive transitions. Before joining H/Advisors Abernathy, Mr. Duda was President of the Global Crisis and Issues Management Practice for Weber Shandwick, a global strategic communications firm.





“We are delighted to welcome an executive of Peter’s caliber and experience to the firm,” said Tom Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of H/Advisors Abernathy. “His strong and long-standing reputation for effectively guiding companies through high-stakes matters is a perfect complement to our existing crisis practice, which has always been a bedrock of our client offerings. We look forward to benefitting from his deep expertise and valuable insights as we continue to build out our stakeholder-engagement offerings for our clients.”

Earlier in his career, Mr. Duda held operational and crisis management roles at Intermedia Advertising Group and BSMG Worldwide, respectively, and practiced law in Chicago, gaining a unique perspective on complex corporate issues.

“I am excited to join H/Advisors Abernathy, a firm that has long been synonymous with providing expert and trusted counsel to executives and Boards in the most challenging and complex situations,” said Mr. Duda. “I look forward to working with my new colleagues to continue to provide our clients with the expert support they require in critical, defining moments.”

A regular speaker at legal, cybersecurity, AI, insurance and industry events, Mr. Duda is a guest lecturer at New York University, Boston College, Sienna College and Northeastern University and serves as an advisory board member at blackbird.ai. His expert commentary is often cited by top media outlets such as PRWeek, Bloomberg and CNBC. Mr. Duda holds a Juris Doctor degree from Loyola University Law School. He also received a Master of Business Administration degree from DePaul University, Kellstadt Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Science from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service.

About H/Advisors Abernathy

H/Advisors Abernathy specializes in advising CEOs, board directors and senior executives on effective stakeholder communications and engagement. For more than 40 years, the firm has been entrusted by clients across sectors to help build, protect and enhance their reputation, overcome challenges and seize new opportunities. H/Advisors Abernathy operates from offices in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, San Francisco, Chicago and Washington, D.C. as a core member of H/Advisors, global strategic communications experts dedicated to enhancing reputation and building trust to fulfill ambitions. Founded in 2001, H/Advisors employs 1,500+ multi-disciplinary experts in 40+ offices across Europe, America, APAC and the Middle East.

