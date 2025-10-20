Fast-Growing StoicLane-backed Accounting Firm Archer Lewis Leverages Rightworks to Power M&A Integration Strategy

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archer Lewis aspires to acquire and integrate 75-plus accounting practices over the next three years using Rightworks, the managed cloud app and IT platform of choice for investor-backed firms.

CHH Connections: User Conference 2025, #CCHUC25 Booth #1 (October 20, 2025)—Founded in 2024, Archer Lewis is a rapidly expanding organization with operations spanning 45 offices across 22 states, offering a client-centric approach with big-firm resources across comprehensive services spanning Tax, Attest, and Client Accounting Services. Archer Lewis selected and is live with Rightworks as its managed cloud application and IT platform partner to support an ambitious growth-through-acquisition strategy. With current revenues approaching $85 million, 625 employees, and already a Top 100 Firm, Archer Lewis aims to scale rapidly over the next three years through the additional acquisition of 75-plus accounting firms, while providing exceptional service to the thousands of clients they serve and facilitating efficient and consistent daily operations of their 625+ accounting and tax professionals. Rightworks accelerated the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) integration process for Archer Lewis through streamlined firm migration and onboarding, security-by-design, built-in training, 24x7 support, and customer success alignment.

The Challenge of Rapid-Scale Acquisitions

Archer Lewis's leadership team identified a critical challenge: acquiring and integrating dozens of accounting practices while maintaining operational consistency, data security, and service quality. Each accounting firm acquisition historically brought disparate systems, processes, and technology platforms, creating integration complexity and potentially slowing growth momentum. With Rightworks, Archer Lewis believes it can solve those challenges while still delivering on its mission's core values.

"Archer Lewis is comprised of hundreds of accountants who are dedicated to empowering our clients to grow their businesses and local economies successfully," said Jake Nice, Archer Lewis CEO. "As we scale our own business and rapidly acquire accounting practices, we chose Rightworks to power our mission-critical tax and accounting applications, manage our IT infrastructure, and protect our data. The partnership enables us to focus on what we do best: deliver high levels of service and acquire new companies to grow."

The Rightworks Unified, Scalable Foundation Makes It the Preferred Provider

After evaluating their infrastructure requirements, Archer Lewis turned to the Rightworks cloud-based application hosting and IT platform to onboard acquired firms quickly while ensuring enterprise-grade security and operational consistency. Investor-backed firms can consolidate data from multiple acquisitions into a single, secure environment, eliminating technology fragmentation and accelerating integration timelines, making Rightworks the go-to platform for investor-backed firm growth.

Measurable Business Impact

The implementation of Rightworks as Archer Lewis’ technology foundation has delivered significant operational advantages:

Accelerated Integration: Acquired firms can be onboarded to the platform in as little as a single day, dramatically reducing post-acquisition complexity.

Acquired firms can be onboarded to the platform in as little as a single day, dramatically reducing post-acquisition complexity. Centralized Control and Security: Enterprise-grade security protocols protect sensitive client and firm data across locations.

Enterprise-grade security protocols protect sensitive client and firm data across locations. Operational Consistency: 625+ employees across 45 offices will be able to operate on unified tools and processes, including the ability to support remote, offshore, and seasonal staff.

625+ employees across 45 offices will be able to operate on unified tools and processes, including the ability to support remote, offshore, and seasonal staff. Scalable Infrastructure: Platform architecture supports rapid growth without significant technology constraints.

Strategic Technology Partnership

"Leading investor-backed firms such as Archer Lewis are driving significant accelerated growth and quickly realizing that acquiring multiple practices requires integrating complex, disparate IT systems with hundreds of apps. It can be a daunting challenge," said Ian Williams, Rightworks CEO. “Our approach helps these high-growth firms—whether pursuing organic growth or M&A—by bringing everyone into one, unified cloud environment. This eliminates integration headaches and enables tech stack standardization."

To learn more about the Rightworks cloud-based platform, visit the Rightworks booth at CHH Connections: User Conference 2025, #CCHUC25

About Archer Lewis

Archer Lewis is your Local Trusted Advisor for Tax and Accounting services. With offices across the country, we proudly serve businesses in the communities we call home. Founded in 2024, Archer Lewis carries forward a legacy spanning more than 70 years of trusted service. We’re honored to continue the deep community roots and long-standing relationships built over decades. Our team is committed to serving clients with the same dedication, integrity, and personal touch that define our history, now and for generations to come. Learn more at ArcherLewis.com

“Archer Lewis” is a brand name under which Archer Lewis, LLC, its subsidiary entities, and Jarrard, Nowell & Russell, LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with the AICPA Code of Professional Conduct and applicable laws, regulations and professional standards. Jarrard, Nowell & Russell, LLC is a licensed independent CPA firm that provides attest services, and Archer Lewis, LLC and its subsidiary entities provide bookkeeping, tax and advisory services. Archer Lewis, LLC and its subsidiary entities are not licensed CPA firms.

About StoicLane

StoicLane is a private holding company and growth platform that builds, acquires, and invests in businesses across the Finance, Insurance, and Real Estate (FIRE) sectors. Founded in 2021, StoicLane focuses on long-term growth by providing operational expertise and strategic capital to help partner companies scale.

About Rightworks

Obsessed with all things accounting, Rightworks is the preferred managed application and IT cloud service provider for 70,000+ businesses and accounting and tax firms. Our award-winning platform securely connects critical desktop and cloud applications and offers managed IT services—protecting everything from data to devices across all your offices. The result: unified applications, data, teams, and workflows, with full-service network management through one point of contact. Since 2002, innovation, unwavering commitment, and 24/7 support have earned us partnerships with market leaders and cultivated a loyal following within the Rightworks Community, the largest peer network for accounting professionals. Learn more: rightworks.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements regarding Archer Lewis’ future results, performance, financial position, strategy and plans. The words “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “project” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward‐looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this presentation, and Archer Lewis expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward‐looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results, performance or achievements and no undue reliance should be placed on such statements. Actual results may vary materially from the information contained in this press release. The forward‐looking statements included in this press release are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions regarding Archer Lewis’ present and future performance, strategy, policies and plans and on information currently available to management. Such beliefs and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Additionally, such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release due to various factors, including but not limited to the Archer Lewis’ ability to execute its business plans and strategy; achieve and sustain profitability; identify and complete acquisitions, partnerships and other transactions successfully and effectively integrate acquired businesses; add and retain customers, clients, and units; manage the impact of macroeconomic conditions affecting the company; manage and predict cyclical fluctuations in its business; comply with applicable laws and regulations; obtain financing and effectively manage capital; defend and resolve litigation, disputes and claims; and identify, recruit, and retain skilled employees and leadership.

Media contact:

Allison Huffman

603-554-0008

ahuffman@rightworks.com