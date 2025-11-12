Top 50 U.S. Accounting Firm Sorren Unites Multiple IT Platforms with the Support of Rightworks

NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorren, a Top 50 U.S. accounting and advisory firm, is announcing that they have selected Rightworks as their secure managed cloud application and IT platform and services provider. Through this partnership, Sorren has now successfully consolidated 13 firms in its portfolio under a unified platform, with three more coming by the end of 2025. The implementation addresses a critical challenge facing growing accounting firms: maintaining operational unity while rapidly expanding geographically through acquisitions. Having partnered with Rightworks for over a decade through several of its legacy firms, Sorren knew from experience that the Rightworks platform could scale in tandem with its ambitious national expansion strategy. Together with Rightworks, Sorren designed and executed a scalable, secure platform that supports the firm’s “One Firm” vision and delivers a seamless experience for both clients and employees.

“One of our main priorities is to ensure our clients have the insights they need to succeed in running their businesses. That is at the heart of what we do,” said Josh Tyree, CPA, President, Sorren. “Rightworks enables us to continue to deliver the best client experience while we continue to integrate new firms into our platform. They simplify the technological complexities that come with rapid growth.”

Overcoming Multi-Office Fragmentation

As Sorren’s founding firms began the early stages of coming together in 2024, leadership quickly recognized that operating on separate systems and facing internal communication barriers would not be sustainable for long-term success. Migrating and unifying each firm’s technology became a top priority. Rather than introducing new technology, Sorren expanded its existing Rightworks environment to integrate multiple systems and nearly 1,200 professionals across additional firms under Sorren’s ownership—connecting their offices across the United States with their offshore teams in India, the Philippines, and St. Lucia.

Sorren is leveraging the Rightworks cloud application and IT platform with:

One secure workspace to access all firm applications and tools

Reliable, managed infrastructure that scales during tax season and beyond

A path to growth without location or application restrictions

Support that frees up their team to focus on their clients





The results have been instrumental in enabling dramatic scale achievement and seamless operations in their offices:

Expansion to nearly 1,200 employees across 20+ offices

Uniform access to applications, endpoint security, data protection, and additional capabilities to support operational consistency across all offices

Full integration of domestic and international offices, backed by customer care that supports multiple time zones





“For any firm acquiring multiple practices, logistics can be a significant challenge,” said Ian Williams, CEO, Rightworks. “Incoming firms often have their own IT staff; hundreds of different accounting, tax, and business applications; and varying degrees of success securing and leveraging their data. We are thrilled to partner with Sorren and remove these challenging growth barriers so they can continue to deliver the best client experience.”

Looking Ahead

With Rightworks as its technological foundation, Sorren is well-positioned for continued expansion, supporting future growth well beyond its current employee base.

About Sorren

Sorren, a Top 50 U.S. accounting firm, is a dynamic professional services firm operating across 20+ offices in 10 states. With nearly 1,200 employees, they deliver comprehensive accounting and professional services while maintaining their commitment to operating as one unified firm. Launched in 2025 by like-minded firms nationwide, Sorren offers strategic solutions to their clients in Tax, Assurance, Client Accounting Services (CAS), and Advisory. Wherever you find Sorren, you’ll find professionals who know your market and care about your success. Learn more by visiting Sorren.com.

About Rightworks

Obsessed with all things accounting, Rightworks is the preferred managed application and IT cloud service provider for 70,000+ businesses and accounting and tax firms. Our award-winning platform securely connects critical desktop and cloud applications and offers managed IT services—protecting everything from data to devices across all your offices. The result: unified applications, data, teams, and workflows, with full-service network management through one point of contact. Since 2002, innovation, unwavering commitment, and 24/7 support have earned us partnerships with market leaders and cultivated a loyal following within the Rightworks Community, the largest peer network for accounting professionals. Learn more: rightworks.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, Instagram.

Media contact:

Allison Huffman

603-554-0008

ahuffman@rightworks.com