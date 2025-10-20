Goddard Systems Honors Kim Groves as the 2025 Goddard School Director of the Year

King of Prussia, PA, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goddard Systems, LLC, the manager of The Goddard School® franchise system, the nation’s leading premium early childhood education provider, today announced the 2025 Goddard School Director of the Year is Kim Groves, regional director of The Goddard School of Greenville, The Goddard School of Greenville (Pelham Road), The Goddard School of Simpsonville (Harrison Bridge) and The Goddard School of Simpsonville (Five Forks) in South Carolina.

The Director of the Year award celebrates a Goddard School director's outstanding educational and operational leadership. This honor is presented to a director who has been with The Goddard School for at least two years, fully embraces and implements education initiatives with integrity and serves as a mentor to their peers. They consistently seek growth opportunities for both themselves and their team, cultivate a positive school culture and actively collaborate within their local market and the broader Goddard School system.

“We are honored to recognize Kim Groves as the 2025 Goddard School Director of the Year. Her exceptional leadership, devotion to operational excellence and unwavering commitment to educational quality make her an incredibly deserving recipient,” said Darin Harris, CEO of Goddard Systems, LLC. “Directors like Kim are crucial to fostering warm and nurturing school environments where teachers are empowered and the children they serve are supported and inspired to develop a love of learning. Congratulations, Kim!”

Groves joined the management team at The Goddard School of Simpsonville (Harrison Bridge) in 2007 and has since expanded her role to serve as regional director for four Goddard Schools. Under her guidance, the schools have achieved exceptional results—including consistently high occupancy, family satisfaction and health and safety reviews—while also advancing implementation of Wonder of Learning®, The Goddard School’s exclusive inquiry-based education program.

"Kim is an extraordinary leader who brings energy, vision and heart to everything she does, and her ability to motivate her teams, uphold the highest standards and foster a culture of excellence across the schools she serves is nothing short of remarkable,” said Melanie Hyatt, owner of The Goddard Schools of Greenville, Greenville (Pelham Road), Simpsonville (Harrison Bridge) and Simpsonville (Five Forks). “We’ve seen firsthand how her commitment to both operational success and developing meaningful relationships with families and staff has transformed our schools and enriched our community. This recognition is so well-deserved, and we couldn’t be prouder to have her leading our teams."

Beyond her schools, Kim has strengthened the broader Goddard School director community by launching regional collaboration calls, creating a platform for sharing best practices, fostering professional development and elevating performance in the Southeast region. Additionally, The Goddard School of Simpsonville (Five Forks) was recognized as a Goddard School President’s Club member in 2024 and 2025. This prestigious accolade honors the top-performing Goddard Schools that consistently elevate the Goddard brand, reputation and business performance through outstanding achievements in education and operational delivery.

Groves is one of three Director of the Year finalists. The other two deserving finalists are:

ABOUT GODDARD SYSTEMS, LLC

Established in 1988, Goddard Systems, LLC, is the manager of The Goddard School® franchise system. The Goddard School is the acknowledged leader in the premium early childcare and education market segment. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Goddard Systems has been consistently named one of the leading franchises in the United States by Entrepreneur (#55 in the 2025 Franchise 500) and one of the top franchise systems in worldwide sales by Franchise Times (#58 in the 2025 Top 400). Additionally, Goddard Systems is included in Franchise Business Review’s Top 200 Franchises, a recognition of the best franchise opportunities based solely on ratings and reviews provided directly by franchise owners. Goddard Systems currently licenses more than 660 Goddard School franchises that serve almost 100,000 students in 37 states and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit GoddardSchoolFranchise.com.

ABOUT THE GODDARD SCHOOL®

Learning for fun. Learning for life.®

For 37 years, The Goddard School has nurtured the extraordinary in every child, providing a warm, caring and safe environment that supports their individual social, emotional and academic development, appreciates their unique talents and personalities, and fosters skills they need for long-term success in school and in life.

The Goddard School’s exclusive inquiry-based education program, Wonder of Learning®, embraces how children learn best—through their innate curiosity—because research confirms that when wonder leads, learning follows. Wonder of Learning is backed by expert knowledge, data-driven insight and unwavering compassion for growing minds, encouraging children to explore their curiosities and interests as they discover the joy—and wonder—of learning.

The Goddard School serves almost 100,000 students from six weeks to six years old in 37 states and Washington, D.C. To learn more about The Goddard School, please visit GoddardSchool.com.