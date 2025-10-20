From the Catwalk to the Costume Party: AVIDLOVE’s Night Series Inspires Confidence and Empowers Women This Halloween





NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this season, AVIDLOVE captivated audiences with its first-ever grand runway showcase, “Day & Night Spark” — a landmark event that signaled the brand’s evolution from beloved lingerie favorite to a bold force of empowerment and style. Held ahead of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the event celebrated the emotional rhythm of a woman’s day, with each collection representing a different chapter of her journey.

One of the standout moments from the runway was the debut of the Night Series — a collection designed to embrace the allure, mystery, and confidence that define a woman after dark. From sultry silhouettes to playful roleplay sets, the Night Series embodied the spirit of transformation and sensuality — making it a perfect fit for AVIDLOVE’s Halloween Campaign.

With Halloween approaching, AVIDLOVE encourages women to go beyond ordinary costumes and embrace pieces that feel both empowering and unforgettable. The Night Series offers styles that combine playful fantasy with thoughtful design — perfect for expressing confidence, allure, and individuality. Here are a few standout looks that are made to turn heads this Halloween.

Avidlove Plus Size Lace Babydoll – Confidence in Every Curve

Designed with real bodies in mind, this Avidlove Plus Size Lace Babydoll is a celebration of feminine confidence, comfort, and sensuality. Crafted from a soft, breathable blend of polyester and spandex, the fabric feels luxurious against the skin — offering just the right balance of stretch and structure to flatter every curve.

The piece features a plunging V-neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a gently open front that skims the body with ease. More than just a seductive look, its thoughtful design empowers the wearer to feel both sexy and secure. Whether you're looking to highlight your silhouette or embrace your shape unapologetically, this lingerie proves that allure comes in every size.

Whether styled as a sultry costume or worn for a private celebration, this piece lets you step into the Halloween spirit without sacrificing comfort or fit.

Avidlove Lace Babydoll with Front Closure – Designed to Seduce, Styled for Halloween

For Halloween nights that call for mystery and allure, this Avidlove lace babydoll delivers a confident, captivating look with thoughtful details that go far beyond costume basics.

The standout feature is the metal front hook closure — an elegant yet daring touch that allows you to control the reveal, whether you’re looking to tease or turn heads. The bicolor floral lace cups are not only visually striking but carefully shaped to enhance your bust line, creating a flattering silhouette without the need for underwire.

The asymmetrical hemline subtly elongates the legs, while adjustable spaghetti straps ensure the piece fits just right across the shoulders and bust. Made from a breathable lace and mesh blend, the chemise feels light and soft against the skin. Whether you're dressing up for a romantic evening or channeling a mysterious, enchanting look for Halloween, this piece gives you the freedom to express your sensual side with ease

Avidlove Off-Shoulder Maid Set – Playful, Powerful, Perfect for Halloween

If Halloween is about stepping into character and owning your confidence, the Avidlove Maid Outfit Set is made for the occasion. This three-piece ensemble — featuring an off-shoulder mesh top, layered mini skirt with apron, and coordinating thong — blends flirtation with elegance in a way that feels fun, yet intentionally styled.

The off-shoulder neckline adds a touch of sophistication while drawing attention to the collarbone and shoulders, offering a flattering frame without being overly revealing. The double-layered skirt, complete with an apron detail, adds volume and movement — giving the outfit texture that catches the eye with every step. Finished with contrasting lace trim and a playful bow, this set balances sultry charm with costume-worthy energy.

Crafted from a lightweight, stretchy fabric, this set offers a breathable, curve-hugging fit that moves with you — perfect for dancing, role-play, or stepping into character for the night. More than just a costume, it’s designed to make you feel as confident as you look, whether you’re owning the room at a Halloween party or embracing a private moment of playful self-expression. Bold, flattering, and effortlessly empowering — this is Halloween on your terms

4. Avidlove Two-Piece Tie-Top & Pleated Skirt Set – Playfully Bold for Halloween

This AVIDLOVE two-piece lingerie set brings a playful twist to Halloween with a look that’s equal parts flirty and empowering. Inspired by the classic schoolgirl aesthetic, the outfit features a tie-front crop top and mini pleated plaid skirt, reimagined for grown-up confidence and charm.

The top’s adjustable tie closure offers a custom fit across all chest sizes and creates a natural push-up effect, giving the wearer full control over both comfort and silhouette. The elastic waistband on the skirt makes it easy to slip on and off, while the delicate lace detailing adds a touch of elegance to the cheeky design.

Designed to celebrate self-expression and body confidence, it’s a bold, sexy choice for women who see Halloween as more than just dress-up — it’s a moment to stand out and own the spotlight.

More Than Just a Costume: A Statement of Confidence

The pieces from AVIDLOVE’s Night Series aren’t just about dressing up — they’re about stepping into your power. Each look is designed to go beyond the surface, offering not just style, but a sense of freedom, ownership, and identity.

As Halloween continues to evolve from childhood tradition to a full-blown celebration of identity and transformation, AVIDLOVE’s Night series steps in as the perfect companion — celebrating the many sides of femininity: bold, soft, daring, and divine. Whether you’re slipping into character or simply rediscovering one within yourself, this Halloween, AVIDLOVE invites you to dress the part — and own the moment.

Ready to own the night? Explore AVIDLOVE’s Night Series and find the look that empowers you — for Halloween and beyond.

Contact: Dana Li, pr@avidlove.com