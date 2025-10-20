AVIDLOVE Fashion Show Concludes Successfully: AVIDLOVE and Coco Rocha Lead Fashion with a Message

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AVIDLOVE fashion show drew to a triumphant close, wrapping up an unforgettable celebration of confidence, compassion, and purpose. Held under the radiant theme “Day & Night Spark”, the event brought together fashion lovers, health advocates, and changemakers in a shared space of beauty and impact. Among the esteemed guests was world-renowned supermodel Coco Rocha, who graced both the opening and closing walks of the show, embodying the event’s message of strength in every step.

Beyond the striking visuals and standout runway moments, it was the personal stories and shared purpose behind the scenes that gave the night its true meaning. From the diversity on stage to the messages of strength and self-worth, every detail reflected something deeper. Here's a look back at what made this event truly stand out.

Coco Rocha: Embracing Confidence and Health Without Losing Beauty or Sensuality

As the leading model for both the opening and closing walks, Coco Rocha didn’t just bring her signature poise to the runway—she brought personal stories and a deep belief in what the show stood for.

“Fashion is a form of self-expression,” she shared. “When a woman feels good in what she’s wearing, it’s not about vanity—it’s about confidence and identity.” Her words echoed the deeper message behind the night: that true beauty isn’t found in perfection, but in the power of being yourself.

Coco also spoke about what real feminine strength means to her: not just resilience, but compassion, vulnerability, and the courage to be seen. Sharing the runway with women from all walks of life made the night more than just a show—it became a statement.

As a model and a mother, Coco says finding the balance between outer beauty and inner strength has been a personal journey. “Motherhood grounded me,” she reflected. “I want my kids to know that kindness, resilience, and integrity are what make someone truly beautiful. Modeling might highlight the outside, but life is really about what shines from within.”

Her message to women watching around the world was simple but powerful: you are enough. “Confidence isn’t something you’re handed—it’s something you build. Step by step, choice by choice.”

From the Runway to Real Life: AVIDLOVE and Know Your Lemons Foundation Bring Breast Health to the Forefront

The partnership between AVIDLOVE and Know Your Lemons Foundation brought a deeper layer of purpose to the show. While AVIDLOVE championed confidence and self-expression through fashion, the foundation—known for its creative approach to breast health education—helped turn that message into real-world impact. Known for its lemon-themed learning tools, the foundation uses creative imagery to teach women the 12 signs of breast cancer—reaching audiences in over 75 countries through its app, which was recently named the best health and wellness app of 2025.

“Most brands write a check and call it corporate social responsibility,” she said. “But AVIDLOVE went further. They brought education directly to the people wearing their products—real women, with real bodies, who deserve real knowledge.”

Not Just a Souvenir—A Symbol of Self-Care, Strength, and Awareness

Timed perfectly with Pink Ribbon Month, the AVIDLOVE fashion show wove breast health awareness into every detail of the evening. While the runway dazzled with beauty and confidence, the message behind the show was clear: taking care of your body is just as important as celebrating it.

As part of the experience, every guest received a special co-branded gift box from AVIDLOVE and Know Your Lemons Foundation. Inside were thoughtfully designed tools—a breast self-exam guide to encourage regular health checks, and a healing affirmation card to support emotional well-being. Small in size, but powerful in intention, the gift served as a quiet but meaningful reminder: self-love includes self-care.

More than a Show: A Movement for Women’s Health, Strength, and Self-Worth

The AVIDLOVE fashion show was more than a showcase of style—it was a clear reflection of the brand’s deeper purpose: to support women not only in how they look, but in how they feel, live, and take care of themselves.

Every element of the event—from a runway that welcomed women of all shapes, backgrounds, and stories, to the co-branded gift boxes promoting breast health—served a single mission: to remind women that beauty is not about perfection, but about ownership of self. It’s about being seen, heard, and cared for—body and mind.

This wasn’t just a night of fashion—it was a statement. A reminder that confidence is more than a look, and beauty is more than skin deep. With its bold yet thoughtful approach, AVIDLOVE continues to shape a more inclusive, informed, and empowered vision of womanhood—one that celebrates strength, embraces vulnerability, and uplifts every woman’s journey toward health, self-worth, and authentic expression.

Contact: Dana Li, pr@avidlove.com