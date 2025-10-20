eCom, Food Drive Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Growth, as Global Industry is Projected to Cross USD 300 Billion by 2030, Reports Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad , Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India, October 2025 - According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, growth in the rigid plastic packaging market is being driven by sustainability mandates, rising demand from the e-commerce, food, and healthcare industries, and a shift toward recyclable, single-serve, and mono-material packaging. The report also highlights an increasing use of recycled content, growing vertical integration to manage Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) costs, and strong regional momentum in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America. Industry consolidation is further reshaping competition and fostering innovation. The rigid plastic packaging market is projected to grow from USD 265 billion in 2025 to USD 308 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3%.

Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Rigid Plastic Packaging Industry

Tighter recycling laws accelerate packaging changes

Tougher recycling rules are reshaping packaging strategies worldwide. Companies are shifting toward recycled materials and simpler designs to cut costs and meet regulations. Digital tracking is becoming standard to prove compliance, while new investments flow into advanced recycling facilities. The focus is moving from pure production volume to long-term circular value.

Stronger packaging gains traction as e-commerce expands

The rise of direct shipping puts packaging under heavier stress, pushing brands to use sturdier rigid formats. Durable tubs and trays reduce shipping damage and extra packaging needs. Design efforts now center on reinforcing structures to protect products while using less material aligning strength with sustainability goals.



Single-serve packs gain traction as households shrink

As more people live alone or in smaller households, demand for portion-controlled packaging is climbing. Easy-open, space-efficient designs fit modern lifestyles and keep food fresh longer. Brands use single-serve formats to reduce waste, meet health regulations, and appeal to consumers who value convenience and clarity.

Regional Overview of the Rigid Plastic Packaging Market

Asia-Pacific leads with rapid growth fueled by investments and a shift toward biodegradable and recyclable packaging.

North America experiences steady demand driven by e-commerce and evolving sustainability policies.

Europe remains a mature, high-value market focused on circular economic regulations and advanced recycling infrastructure.

Table of Contents (Partial) - Rigid Plastic Packaging Report

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Circular-economy mandates driving recycled-content packaging demand



4.2.2 Surge in e-commerce accelerating demand for impact-resistant ship-ready formats



4.2.3 Demographic shift toward smaller households fueling single-serve rigid packs



4.2.4 And more



4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Escalating polymer price volatility compressing converter margins



4.3.2 Increasing consumer shift to flexible and paper-based alternatives



4.3.3 Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) fees raising total cost of ownership



4.3.4 And more



4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers



4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers



4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants



4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes



4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5. MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Bottles and Jars



5.1.2 Trays and Containers



5.1.3 Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs)



5.1.4 Pallets



5.1.5 Other Product Types



5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Polyethylene (PE)



5.2.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)



5.2.3 Polypropylene (PP)



5.2.4 Polystyrene (PS) and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)



5.2.5 Bioplastics



5.2.6 Other Materials



5.3 By End User Industry

5.3.1 Food



5.3.2 Beverage



5.3.3 Healthcare



5.3.4 Cosmetics and Personal Care



5.3.5 Industrial



5.3.6 Building and Construction



5.3.7 Automotive



5.3.8 Other End-user Industries



5.4 By Manufacturing Process

5.4.1 Injection Molding



5.4.2 Extrusion Blow Molding



5.4.3 Injection Blow Molding



5.4.4 Stretch Blow Molding



5.4.5 Thermoforming



5.4.6 Rotational Molding



5.4.7 Compression Molding



5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America



5.5.1.1 United States



5.5.1.2 Canada



5.5.1.3 Mexico



5.5.2 South America



5.5.2.1 Brazil



5.5.2.2 Argentina



5.5.2.3 Mexico



5.5.2.4 Rest of South America



5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany



5.5.3.2 France



5.5.3.3 United Kingdom



5.5.3.4 Italy



5.5.3.5 Spain



5.5.3.6 Poland



5.5.3.7 Rest of Europe



5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China



5.5.4.2 India



5.5.4.3 Japan



5.5.4.4 Thailand



5.5.4.5 Australia



5.5.4.6 South Korea



5.5.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific



5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Middle East



5.5.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia



5.5.5.1.2 United Arab Emirates



5.5.5.1.3 Turkey



5.5.5.1.4 Rest of Middle East



5.5.5.2 Africa



5.5.5.2.1 South Africa



5.5.5.2.2 Nigeria



5.5.5.2.3 Egypt



5.5.5.2.4 Rest of Africa



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Amcor plc



6.4.2 Alpha Packaging Holdings, Inc.



6.4.3 ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG



6.4.4 Silgan Holdings Inc.



6.4.5 Sealed Air Corporation



6.4.6 Plastipak Holdings, Inc.



6.4.7 Sonoco Products Company



6.4.8 Resilux NV



6.4.9 Graham Packaging Company, L.P.



6.4.10 Greif, Inc.



6.4.11 And more







To get more details on the other market segments and detailed table of contents, visit - https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/rigid-plastic-packaging-market?utm_source=globenewswire

PET Bottles Market - The PET bottles market reached a size of 26 million metric tons in 2025 and is expected to grow to 32 million metric tons by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 4%. This growth is fueled by increasing demand for lightweight, recyclable packaging solutions across the beverage, food, and personal care industries, along with rising environmental concerns encouraging the adoption of PET over traditional materials.

Amcor plc, ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG, Gerresheimer AG, PACT Group Holdings Ltd., Retal Industries Ltd. are the major companies operating in this market.

Indonesia Rigid Plastic Packaging Market - The Indonesia rigid plastic packaging market is projected to grow from 1.24 million tonnes in shipment volume in 2025 to 1.58 million tonnes by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.98%. Growth is supported by expanding manufacturing sectors, increasing consumer preference for durable and sustainable packaging, and government initiatives promoting plastic packaging innovations in the region.

PT. Indorama Ventures Indonesia, PT. Berlina Tbk, PT Indo Tirta Abadi, Indo Cap Closures, PT. Solusi Prima Packaging are the major companies operating in this market.



Plastic Packaging Market - The global plastic packaging market size reached USD 493 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 579.95 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3%. This expansion is driven by rising demand for flexible and rigid packaging solutions across various industries, technological advancements in biodegradable plastics, and growing consumer awareness towards sustainable packaging options.

ALPLA Group, Amcor PLC, Berry Global Inc., Mondi PLC, Huhtamaki Oyj are the major companies operating in this market.

