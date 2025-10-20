Ramsey Theory Group CEO Dan Herbatschek Announces Formation of AI Council to Steer Strategy, Governance, Risk and Ethical Deployment of AI Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ramsey Theory Group (RTG), a multi-disciplinary technology firm specializing in software development, artificial intelligence, quantitative analysis, IT & cybersecurity, digital marketing and product development, today announced that its founder and CEO, Dan Herbatschek, has established a dedicated AI Council. This newly formed body will serve as the company’s central hub for guiding its strategy, governance framework, risk-management practices, and the ethical deployment of all AI-driven solutions.

“We are living in an era where artificial intelligence is not simply a tool but a strategic differentiator,” said Dan Herbatschek. “By launching the AI Council, we are reinforcing our commitment to building intelligent systems for our clients that not only deliver value—but do so responsibly, with governance, ethics and risk oversight baked in from day one.”

Purpose and Scope of the AI Council

The AI Council will play a pivotal role in shaping how RTG designs, builds and deploys its AI/ML systems across internal operations and client-facing products. Its mandate includes:

Strategic alignment : Ensuring that AI initiatives are tightly aligned with RTG’s broader business objectives and client value-propositions.

: Ensuring that AI initiatives are tightly aligned with RTG’s broader business objectives and client value-propositions. Governance framework : Defining clear roles, responsibilities, decision-rights and oversight mechanisms for AI systems within RTG.

: Defining clear roles, responsibilities, decision-rights and oversight mechanisms for AI systems within RTG. Risk management : Identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks associated with AI deployment—such as algorithmic bias, unintended outcomes, data privacy issues, and cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

: Identifying, assessing, and mitigating risks associated with AI deployment—such as algorithmic bias, unintended outcomes, data privacy issues, and cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Ethical deployment : Establishing guiding principles for fairness, transparency, accountability, and robustness in all AI systems.

: Establishing guiding principles for fairness, transparency, accountability, and robustness in all AI systems. Cross-functional coordination: Bringing together stakeholders from data science, engineering, cybersecurity, legal/compliance, product, and senior leadership to ensure a unified and integrated approach.



As RTG accelerates its AI and software-engineering capabilities—leveraging its roots in applied math and machine learning—Herbatschek observed that many organizations face challenges of scaling intelligence responsibly. RTG’s decision to form the AI Council reflects the recognition that building great AI solutions is one thing—ensuring they are governed, auditable and trustworthy is another.

Benefits of Having an AI Council

Introducing a dedicated council confers several key benefits to both RTG and its clients:

Improved decision-making – A governance body helps ensure that AI investments are prioritized, reviewed, and approved with the right strategic lens, rather than via ad-hoc project teams. Stronger oversight & accountability – With a formal Council, RTG introduces rigorous review, audit, and monitoring of AI systems—reducing the chance of “black-box” outcomes, bias, or unintended harm. Risk mitigation – AI systems carry evolving regulatory, ethical and operational risks. The Council creates a framework to proactively manage them (e.g., model drift, privacy, adversarial threats). Ethical leadership & trust – Clients increasingly demand that AI-driven solutions be fair, transparent, and trustworthy. The Council signals RTG’s leadership in responsible AI and fosters greater client confidence. Cross-functional alignment – AI initiatives often span data science, product, engineering, legal/compliance, and cybersecurity domains. A centralized Council ensures these silos align and collaborate effectively. Scalability & consistency – As RTG grows its AI portfolio, the Council helps define repeatable processes, templates, and standards—avoiding fragmented efforts and enabling scalable deployment. Competitive advantage – In a crowded market, being able to demonstrate structured, ethical, and governed AI practices can differentiate RTG in client engagements and industry positioning.



Council Composition and Next Steps

The AI Council will be chaired by RTG’s Chief Technology Officer and include senior representatives from the following domains:

Data Science & Engineering

Cybersecurity & IT

Legal & Compliance

Ethics & Privacy

Product Development

Senior Leadership (including the CEO’s office)

In the coming months, the Council will:

Review and approve AI project proposals for alignment with strategic goals and ethical guidelines.

Monitor deployed systems for performance, fairness, and robustness.

Conduct periodic audits of data sets, models and outcomes.

Provide regular reporting to RTG’s Executive Team and Board of Directors on AI risks, opportunities, and controls.

Revise RTG’s AI policy and governance documentation in response to evolving technology, regulation, and best practices.



Visit https://www.ramseytheory.com/ to learn more about Ramsey Theory Group’s solutions.

About Ramsey Theory Group

Based in New York with offices in New Jersey and Los Angeles, Ramsey Theory Group is a research-driven firm focused on advanced mathematical approaches to machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data science. The firm focuses on advancing practical intelligence systems across the manufacturing, automotive, and skilled-trade industries. Through its ecosystem — including Erdos Technologies — Ramsey Theory Group develops adaptive AI that bridges operational automation with higher-order cognitive reasoning.





