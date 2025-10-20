YD Bio Ltd. Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell to Celebrate Listing under Ticker YDES

Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YD Bio Limited (“YD Bio” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGM: YDES), a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation-based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations, today rang the Opening Bell at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York to celebrate its public listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. This milestone strengthens YD Bio’s capital base, elevates its global profile and accelerates the commercialization of its next-generation diagnostic and regenerative medicine platforms.

“Our Nasdaq listing is a testament to the dedication of our team and the strength of our strategic partnerships,” said Dr. Ethan Shen, Chairman and CEO of the Company. “With exclusive 20-year licenses from EG Biomed and 3D Global Biotech, we’re poised to scale our non-invasive cfDNA methylation tests for early cancer detection and our exosome-based eye therapies worldwide. This expanded access to U.S. capital markets will turbocharge R&D, grow our Seattle-based CLIA and CAP certified laboratory and fuel the launch of our pipeline products, driving long-term value for patients and investors.”

Since its founding in 2013, YD Bio has evolved from a clinical trial drug supplier into a diversified biotech innovator. The Company's strategic alliances, leveraging EG BioMed Co., Ltd.'s expertise in DNA methylation and 3D Global Biotech Inc.'s regenerative-medicine platforms, provide a significant competitive advantage and support a promising pipeline targeting multi-billion-dollar markets in which YD Bio operates.

