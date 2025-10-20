Arizent Unveils 2026 Media Kits Across Leading Financial and Professional Services Brands

New York, United States, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizent today announced the release of its 2026 media kits across seven market-defining brands: Accounting Today, American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Digital Insurance, Employee Benefit News, Financial Planning, and National Mortgage News. The 2026 kits highlight new virtual event sponsorships, advanced thought-leadership formats, expanded research opportunities, and scalable content distribution options designed to help marketing leaders accelerate brand growth and pipeline in the year ahead.

Prospective sponsors and agencies can download the 2026 media kits by completing the request form on Arizent’s website: https://www.arizent.com/media-kit.

“Marketers need partners that combine unmatched audience trust with programs that move the revenue needle,” said Whitney Parker Mitchell, Chief Marketing Officer at Arizent. “Our 2026 media kits deliver exactly that—editorially powered storytelling, high-intent lead generation, scalable research and virtual events, and new ways to host and amplify your own content across the brands decision-makers rely on every day. We’ve also introduced a way to directly facilitate connections with your target accounts as part of our Leaders series, filmed in our Live Media Studio in Manhattan.”

What’s Notable for 2026

Sponsorships for New Virtual Events

Across Arizent’s communities, sponsors can connect with executives during single and multiple-day virtual programs—providing opportunities to engage as a thought-leader, as well as a solution provider during keynotes, fireside chats, recorded videos, demo-sessions, and panel discussions. Sponsors have the benefit of targeted lead capture and brand exposure.

“Tech Exchange” on American Banker

A new Tech Exchange series in partnership with NayaOne spotlights real solutions to high-priority banking challenges—pairing concise demos and Q&A with editorial framing to reach buyers actively exploring modern data architectures, AI automation, payments, fraud prevention and more. The program aligns with American Banker’s 2026 research and Market Intelligence focus areas across identity verification and fraud, AI innovation, payments, on-chain finance, customer experience, and compliance.

New Press Release Packages (Host Your News on Our Sites)

Arizent brands now offer sponsored press release packages—a turnkey way to publish company news directly on trusted industry platforms, with optional promotion and SEO-friendly backlinks. Tiered packages are available across multiple brands to support product launches, funding updates, leadership announcements, research and award wins.

Leaders Live & Partner Insights: Elevated Thought Leadership

Sponsors can place executives in high-impact editorial environments—from Leaders interviews and Partner Insights episodes to Leaders Live panel forums recorded in our Live Media Studio in New York—pairing premium storytelling with guaranteed promotion and leads. Sponsors opting for our Live Media version have the added advantage of in-person networking with fellow panelists and invited guests.

Expanded 2026 Research Calendars

Each community features editorially crafted research topics that reflect where budgets and transformation are headed—AI adoption (including agentic AI), intelligent automation, modernization, fraud and identity, consumer and SMB experience tracks, and sector-specific technology priorities. Sponsors can align to syndicated studies, add custom questions, and activate insights via webinars, in-person conference presentations, and content assets.

Signature Series Asset Promotion Campaigns

Turn top-performing content into always-on demand generation with Signature Series asset promotion—a multi-touch nurture that pairs sponsored editorial exposure with targeted distribution and lead guarantees.

Brand Highlights

American Banker : The brand reaches nearly 1 million banking, credit union and payments professionals, with 75% in leadership roles. Coverage focuses on innovation and fintech, consumer and small-business banking, policy and regulation, AI and digital banking, and payments.

The brand reaches nearly 1 million banking, credit union and payments professionals, with 75% in leadership roles. Coverage focuses on innovation and fintech, consumer and small-business banking, policy and regulation, AI and digital banking, and payments. The Bond Buye r: The brand serves over 150,000 municipal finance professionals, nearly 78% of whom are in leadership. Coverage includes policy and regulation, market intelligence and data, national and regional infrastructure, ESG and climate, public-private partnerships, and bond insurance.

The brand serves over 150,000 municipal finance professionals, nearly 78% of whom are in leadership. Coverage includes policy and regulation, market intelligence and data, national and regional infrastructure, ESG and climate, public-private partnerships, and bond insurance. Digital Insurance : The brand engages about 115,000 insurance leaders, with 80% in leadership positions. Coverage centers on customer experience, digital transformation, emerging specialty lines, AI and insuretech, and data science and strategy.

The brand engages about 115,000 insurance leaders, with 80% in leadership positions. Coverage centers on customer experience, digital transformation, emerging specialty lines, AI and insuretech, and data science and strategy. Employee Benefit News : The brand connects with nearly 300,000 HR and benefits professionals, 70% of whom are leaders. Coverage spans disruption and innovation, employee engagement and culture, HR and benefits technology, financial wellness, and health and wellness.

: The brand connects with nearly 300,000 HR and benefits professionals, 70% of whom are leaders. Coverage spans disruption and innovation, employee engagement and culture, HR and benefits technology, financial wellness, and health and wellness. Financial Planning : The brand reaches over 500,000 professionals across wealth management—including RIAs, independent broker-dealers, wirehouses and bank advisors—with 70% in leadership roles. Coverage focuses on investment strategies, wealth tech, practice management, wirehouse trends, tax and high-net-worth planning, advisor recruiting and retention and diversity, and retirement.

The brand reaches over 500,000 professionals across wealth management—including RIAs, independent broker-dealers, wirehouses and bank advisors—with 70% in leadership roles. Coverage focuses on investment strategies, wealth tech, practice management, wirehouse trends, tax and high-net-worth planning, advisor recruiting and retention and diversity, and retirement. National Mortgage News : The brand serves nearly 250,000 professionals across originations, servicing, technology, and risk and compliance, with about 68% in leadership. Coverage includes digital mortgages, next-generation buyers, regulation and GSE reform, emerging technology, economic impacts, and affordable housing.

The brand serves nearly 250,000 professionals across originations, servicing, technology, and risk and compliance, with about 68% in leadership. Coverage includes digital mortgages, next-generation buyers, regulation and GSE reform, emerging technology, economic impacts, and affordable housing. Accounting Today: The brand reaches nearly 1 million tax and accounting professionals at firms ranging from solo practices to the Big Four. Coverage spans tax law, accounting standards, technology, audit and assurance, practice management, and wealth management —with 72% in leadership roles.

Availability

The 2026 media kits and community newsletters are available now. To request access, complete the form on Arizent’s site: https://www.arizent.com/media-kit.

About Arizent

Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events, and access to Leaders, a digital content platform featuring livestream and on-demand formats. Arizent connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning, and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News, and Digital Insurance. For more information, visit www.arizent.com.