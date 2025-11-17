Arizent Appoints Erin Scanlon as Chief Financial Officer to Drive Financial Strategy

Chicago, United States, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizent, a leading business information company serving the financial and professional services industries, today announced that Erin Scanlon has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

An accomplished finance and operations executive with more than 20 years of experience, Erin will oversee Arizent’s financial strategy, planning and corporate operations.

Erin brings a distinguished track record leading transformation, operational excellence, and strategic growth across media, technology, and information businesses. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Finance & Operations at The Free Press, where she led Finance, HR, IT, Legal, and Real Estate, culminating in the company’s successful sale to Paramount Skydance.

Previously, Erin was Vice President of Finance & Operations at CoinDesk, where she directed financial due diligence and integration for its acquisition by Bullish and built scalable FP&A and compliance functions to support rapid global expansion. Earlier in her career, she held divisional CFO and strategic finance roles at Bloomberg, Yahoo!, and Time Inc.

“Erin’s leadership comes at a pivotal time for Arizent as we scale our new market intelligence offering and expand the live event portfolio,” said Jeff Mancini, CEO of Arizent. “Her deep operational expertise and proven ability to align financial strategy with innovation will play a key role in accelerating our growth and supporting our mission to advance our professional communities with actionable insight.”

About Arizent

Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities by providing insights and analysis and convening industry leaders. The company uses deep industry expertise and a data-driven platform to deliver its services, which include subscriptions, marketing services, live events and access to Leaders, a digital content platform featuring livestream and on-demand formats. Arizent also connects business communities through leading financial services brands like American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning and National Mortgage News, as well as professional services brands like Accounting Today, Employee Benefit News and Digital Insurance.





Attachment