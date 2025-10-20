INVL Baltic Real Estate will buy-back its own shares

INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – the Company) finished the share buy-back. The Company will purchase 21,011 shares for the total amount of EUR 63,033.00 (excluding brokerage fees).

The Company could purchase up to 73,000 shares. During the share buy-back 21,011 units of shares were tendered. Final share purchase price, which was determined on the basis of the Dutch auction – EUR 3.00 per share.

The share buy-back started on 14 October 2025 and ended on 20 October 2025.

The acquired shares will be settled on 22 October 2025.

The decision of the Management Company of INVL Baltic Real Estate on the purchase of own shares

The real estate investment company INVL Baltic Real Estate bought back 21,011 of its own shares (0.26% of its authorized capital), paying the established maximum price of EUR 3 per share.

“The company undertook the repurchase of shares with the aim of optimizing its capital structure and ensuring long-term value for shareholders. It was also an opportunity for shareholders to sell all or some of their shares,” says Vytautas Bakšinskas, the real estate fund manager at INVL Asset Management, which manages INVL Baltic Real Estate.

The share buyback took place according to Dutch auction principles from 14 October to 20 October. The company planned to acquire a total of 73,000 shares (0.9% of its authorized capital). A sum of EUR 219,000 was allocated for repurchasing the shares from the remaining EUR 2.4 million in a reserve formed for that purpose.

The shareholders of INVL Baltic Real Estate, which is managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics, authorized the company to purchase its own shares and approved the terms for doing so in late April 2025.

About INVL Baltic Real Estate

INVL Baltic Real Estate owns real estate in Vilnius and Riga: office buildings in the Old Town of the Lithuanian capital on Vilniaus Street and in Šiaurės Miestelis, the Pramogų Bankas in the centre of Vilnius, and the 52 ha of land at the Dommo Logistics and Industrial Park by the juncture of highway A8 and the A5 Riga bypass road. The company’s properties had occupancies of 82% to 98% at the end of June 2025.

INVL Baltic Real Estate currently owns properties with a total area of 19,600 sq. m. The value of the real estate at the end of June 2025 was EUR 47.2 million.

Since its launch as a collective investment undertaking (on 22 December 2016), INVL Baltic Real Estate has been one of the Baltic real estate funds open to retail investors with the highest stable returns. Since 2016, INVL Baltic Real Estate has paid a total of EUR 2.38 in dividends per share to investors.

INVL Baltic Real Estate is a closed-ended investment company managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics. It will operate as a closed-ended investment company until 2046, with the possibility of a 20-year extension.

About INVL Asset Management

INVL Asset Management is the leading Baltic alternative asset manager. We strive to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors while positively impacting our region’s economic development.

We are part of the Invalda INVL group with a track record spanning over 30 years. Our group manages or has under supervision more than EUR 2 billion of assets across multiple asset classes, including private equity, forests and agricultural land, renewable energy, real estate as well as private debt. Our scope of activities also includes family office services in Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, managing pension funds in Latvia, and investing in global third-party funds. For further information, visit www.invl.com/en/.

