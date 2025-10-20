FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Maranello, (Italy), October 20, 2025 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 360 million share buyback program announced on July 31, 2025, as the eighth tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Eighth Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 13/10/2025 15,000 335.4126 5,031,189.00 - - - - 15,000 335.4126 5,031,189.00 14/10/2025 12,200 325.8498 3,975,367.56 23,470 382.6566 8,980,950.40 7,773,695.49 35,670 329.3822 11,749,063.05 15/10/2025 12,700 330.4847 4,197,155.69 15,359 389.9524 5,989,278.91 5,153,397.79 28,059 333.2461 9,350,553.48 16/10/2025 29,700 338.6387 10,057,569.39 - - - - 29,700 338.6387 10,057,569.39 17/10/2025 18,100 336.1741 6,084,751.21 - - - - 18,100 336.1741 6,084,751.21 87,700 334.6184 29,346,032.85 38,829 385.5425 14,970,229.31 12,927,093.28 126,529 334.0983 42,273,126.13 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase



Since the announcement of such Eighth Tranche till October 17, 2025, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 178,948,239.67 for No. 459,624 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 48,417,771.03 (Euro 41,475,088.35*) for No. 108,438 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of October 17, 2025, the Company held in treasury No. 16,242,357 common shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan, corresponding to 8.38% of the total issued common shares. Including the special voting shares, the Company held in treasury 8.91% of the total issued share capital.

Since the start of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion announced during the 2022 Capital Markets Day, on July 1, 2022, until October 17, 2025, the Company has purchased a total of 5,579,082 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 1,862,993,025.37.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs).

Attachment