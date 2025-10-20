Cedarville's School of Pharmacy Taking Lead in Sports Pharmacy Initiative

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As sports medicine evolves, so does the need for pharmacists to understand the connection between performance, recovery and compliance. From managing pain medications and supplements to navigating anti-doping rules, pharmacists are becoming essential members of the athlete care team.

Sports pharmacy is gaining attention as a critical but often overlooked part of the field. At the forefront of this emerging specialty is Hayden Lee, a former collegiate football player now pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) at Cedarville University.

In August 2025, Lee received a coveted position as a student board member of the U.S. Sports Pharmacy Group (USSPG), a role that allows him to advocate for students by contributing to board decisions, fostering mentorship and bridging the gap between student pharmacists and established leaders in sports pharmacy.

The USSPG is a professional nonprofit organization advancing pharmacists’ roles in sports medicine and athletic performance. Through education, research and collaboration, the group promotes safe medication management, anti-doping compliance and athlete wellness while creating opportunities for pharmacists to innovate in medication development.

"As a student-athlete at Anderson University in Indiana, Hayden has always been personally invested in peak athletic performance, academic excellence and leadership,” said Dr. Justin Cole, director of the Center for Pharmacy Innovation at Cedarville University. “It has been a joy to see him blend these passions in the innovative field of sports pharmacy. His appointment as a student member-at-large with the U.S. Sports Pharmacy Group is a high honor that demonstrates his leadership abilities and advocacy in the field.”

At the inaugural USSPG Sports Pharmacy Summit in April, Lee was inspired by the organization’s vision and saw the student board member role as an opportunity to advocate for athletes and fellow student pharmacists. Following strong recommendations from the board of directors, founding chair Dr. Athena Cannon invited Lee to join the mission.

“Sports pharmacy is such a niche area and sits at the intersection of medicine, performance and compliance, allowing room for entrepreneurial thinking,” Lee said. “By blending my clinical training with business insight, I hope to create new resources to serve athletes, teams and organizations in ways that go beyond traditional pharmacy.”

Lee credits Cedarville University’s Pharm.D./MBA degree pathway with equipping him to pursue both innovation and leadership in his goal of a career in sports pharmacy. As pharmacists increasingly step into leadership roles across the health care system, Cedarville’s online Pharm.D./MBA program prepares students to excel in diverse pharmaceutical settings while offering a convenient and cost-effective format.

“Cedarville has shaped my professional journey by providing rigorous clinical training through the Pharm.D. program, sharpening my strategic insight through the MBA and grounding me in a Christ-centered commitment to service,” Lee said. “This blend of academics, mentorship and faith has prepared me to think not only as a pharmacist but also as an innovator in the emerging field of sports pharmacy.”

Lee’s involvement with the USSPG reflects a broader shift in pharmacy education and practice — one that recognizes the unique demands of athletic care. As the field of sports pharmacy continues to grow, students like Lee are helping shape their future by combining clinical knowledge, leadership skills and a passion for athlete wellness.

Written by Jordan Foley

