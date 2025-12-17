Cedarville Grad Kevin Howells Champions Christmas Outreach to Incarcerated Individuals

CEDARVILLE, OHIO, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christmas is often described as the most wonderful time of the year—a season of warmth, connection, and celebration. But for the more than 11 million incarcerated individuals worldwide, the holiday can feel markedly different. With limited contact from loved ones and few opportunities for support, December 25 often slowly passes as a day of deep isolation and even regret.

While families across the country gather to celebrate and reflect on the season’s meaning, many in jails and prisons spend the holiday alone, navigating an environment that can intensify feelings of loneliness and disconnection. Good News Global, a global ministry serving the incarcerated population, is working to change that narrative by offering hope, encouragement, and a meaningful reminder that people behind bars have not been forgotten during a time when it is needed most.

Kevin Howells, lead advancement officer for the Richmond, Virginia-based Global News Global ministry, is preparing a significant expansion of its Hope Pack & Presence initiative in 2025. Good News Global plans to deliver nearly 75,000 Hope Packs to incarcerated individuals, correctional staff, and, where permitted, families of inmates around the world. The annual effort seeks to bring light to the darkness, despair, and loneliness experienced by many behind bars by sharing the love and message of Jesus during Christmas and throughout the year.

Howells, who earned a bachelor's degree in business administration in 1990 from Cedarville University, introduced the Hope Pack outreach to Good News Global, and the impact since its inception in 2021 has brought hope and encouragement to thousands of inmates worldwide. The program has grown rapidly thanks to the generosity of churches and donors, as well as the work of former inmate and now GNG chaplain Richard Van Arsdale. VanArsdale contacted Willow Creek Community Church in suburban Chicago to learn more about its hope pack initiative it started years earlier. Willow Creek partnered with Good News Global, opening the door to a collaboration that continues to expand.

“Hope Packs represents our greatest direct gospel outreach to incarcerated people and those impacted by incarceration,” said Howells. “We can put the Gospel message in the hands of receptive inmates this Christmas.”

In 2025, Hope Packs and personal visits from Good News Global chaplains are expected to reach 170 correctional facilities in 20 U.S. states and 20 countries. Nearly 300 chaplains serve year-round in these facilities, building trusted relationships that support spiritual growth and long-term discipleship.

Each Hope Pack is assembled with care to convey encouragement and compassion. While contents vary by region, every pack includes a Christmas bag, a greeting card with a personalized message, a 2026 calendar, and a clear presentation of the Gospel. In the United States, most packs include Armor, a 200-page book featuring devotionals, poems, artwork, and activities created for individuals behind bars. International packs may include Bibles, gospel tracts, or devotionals.

Food items—such as cookies or chips in the U.S. and staples like rice, flour or sugar abroad—offer practical comfort. Many packs also include socks, toothbrushes, toothpaste and other hygiene items.

For Good News Global chaplains, Hope Packs are more than a seasonal gift. They create opportunities for meaningful conversations about healing, restoration and faith.

“We’re not just handing out a bag—we’re delivering hope,” said Howells.

Many inmates express deep appreciation for the initiative’s impact. “The book has given me hope and peace to my heart,” wrote an inmate from Visalia, Calif., referencing the Armor resource. “I’ve learned from the activities and stories and feel the love of God from everyone that has helped with this book.”

Key leaders have also recognized the ministry’s work. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin praised the mission, saying, “Good News has decided to shine a light on a very simple, yet profound truth that there is hope and there is value in every single person on this planet.”

About Good News Global

Founded in 1961, Good News Global serves incarcerated individuals in the United States and more than 23 countries. Nearly 300 chaplains and staff minister in 300 facilities, providing daily access to more than 400,000 incarcerated men, women and youth. The ministry partners with sheriffs and corrections professionals, guided by the belief that every person has inherent worth and that God has a plan for each individual.

More information, including video resources and stories of impact, is available on Good News Global’s website.

About Cedarville University

Cedarville University, an evangelical Christian institution in southwest Ohio, offers undergraduate and graduate residential and online programs across arts, sciences and professional fields. With 7,265 students, it is among Ohio's largest private universities and is ranked among the nation’s top five evangelical universities in the Wall Street Journal’s 2026 Best Colleges in the U.S. Cedarville is also known for its vibrant Christian community, challenging academics and high graduation and retention rates. Learn more at cedarville.edu.

Hope Packs will be delivered to the following jails in the United States:

Jail, Chaplain, and Facility

Arizona

Pinal County

John Jefferson

Pinal County

California

Visalia

David May & Bob Wiley

Detention Center

Colorado

Colorado Springs/Pueblo

Alicia Reeves

La Vista Correctional Facility

Canon City

Marcus Baird

CMC Arrowhead Correctional Ctr

Delta

Ryan Dyer

Delta Correctional Center

La Plata

Dennis Reimer

La Plata County Detention Facility

Florida

Lake County

Jim Cornell

Lake County Detention Center

Lake Sumter

Chris Ferris

Sumter County Detention Center

Orange County

Douglas Foley

Orange County Corrections Dept.

Leon County

Lenny Marshall

Leon County Detention Center

Brevard County

Darin Schoch

Brevard County Jail

Volusia County

Rick Cawthon

Volusia County Correctional

Okaloosa

Chaplain Hardesty

Okaloosa County Detention Ctr.

Hawaii

Big Island

Mike Sidman

Hawaii Community Correctional

Illinois

Chicago

Eric Peng

Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center

Indiana

Evansville

Scott Bailes

Vanderburgh County Confinement

Kentucky

Daviess County

Jesse Harrell

Daviess County Detention Center

Maryland

Montgomery County

Todd Borbidge

Montgomery County Correctional

Anne Arundel

Brit Fletcher

Ordnance Road Correctional Ctr.

Carroll County

Derrick Seegars

Carroll County Detention Center

Minnesota

Hennepin County

Jeff Freeman

Hennepin County Adult Correction

Mississippi

Lauderdale County

Dennis Marks

Lauderdale County Detention

Harrison County

Tony Graham

Harrison County Detention Center

Jackson County

Yogi Taylor

Jackson County, A.D.C.

Nebraska

Omaha/Council Bluffs

Merlyn Klaus

Douglas County, Sarpy County

Lancaster County

Sheldo Crapo

Lancaster County Corrections

New York

Monroe County

Brian Duclos

Monroe County Jail

Niagara County

Bill Whitmore

Niagara County Correctional

Pennsylvania

York

Paul Beliasov

York County Prison

Washington County

Mike Pierson

Washington County Correctional

Tennessee

Sullivan

Kent Pugh

Sullivan County Jail

Utah

Salt Lake

Nic Higgins

Salt Lake County Metro Jail

Virginia

Fairfax County

Emerson Kim

Fairfax County Adult Detention Ctr.

Arlington County

Michele Reynolds

Arlington County Detention Facility

Prince William County

Ray Perez

Prince William Manassas Regional ADC

Chesterfield

Cam Abell

Chesterfield County Jail

Regional Virginia

Tarron Howe

Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail

Virginia Beach

Joe Kelty

Virginia Beach Correctional Center

Danville/Franklin

Jason Cizek

Danville City Jail

Martinsville

Joe Collins

Martinsville City Jail

Abingdon

Danny Thompson

Abingson Regional Jail

Charlottesville

Richard Van Arsdale

Albermarle/Charlottesville/Nelson

Wisconsin

Eau Claire

Brian Jahn

Eau Claire County Jail

Sheboygan County

Jimmy Hildebrandt

Sheboygan County Detention Ctr.

Attachments