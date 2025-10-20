U.S. Drug Screening Market Size to Envision USD 3.84 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. drug screening market size was valued at USD 2.70 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 3.84 billion by 2034, rising at a 3.64% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways

The U.S. drug screening sector is pushing the market to USD 2.70 billion in 2024.

Long-term projections show a USD 3.84 billion valuation by 2034.

Growth is expected at a steady CAGR of 3.64% between 2025 to 2034.

The global drug screening market is projected to grow from $6.15 billion in 2023 to $10.34 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.84%.

By region, the South & Midwest U.S. led the market in 2024.

By region, the West Coast is expected to be the fastest-growing during 2025-2034.

By product & service, the drug screening services segment accounted for the major share of the market in 2024.

By product & service, the drug screening products segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years.

By sample type, the urine sample segment registered dominance in the U.S. drug screening market in 2024.

By sample type, the oral fluid (saliva) testing segment is expected to grow rapidly in the studied years.

By drug class detected, the opioids segment led the market in 2024.

By drug class detected, the synthetic drugs segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during 2025-2034.

By end-user, the workplace & employers segment held a dominant share of the market in 2024.

By end-user, the home care settings/OTC test kits segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR in the upcoming years.

By technology, the chromatography techniques segment was dominant in the market in 2024.

By technology, the rapid test devices segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during 2025-2034.

What is the U.S. Drug Screening?

The U.S. drug screening market encompasses a process used in the detection of potential drug candidates from a large pool of compounds, or in finding the presence of drugs in a biological sample. A rise in the incidence of substance abuse, stringent government landscapes, and technological advances are fueling the market expansion. Moreover, states like California are stepping away from testing for non-psychoactive cannabis metabolites to avoid discrimination based on past use, putting efforts into tests that indicate current impairment.

Market Scope

Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.79 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 3.84 Billion CAGR (2025 - 2034) 3.64 % Market Segmentation By Product & Service, By Sample Type, By Drug Class Detected, By End User, By Technology Top Key Players Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp), Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Toxicology), Alere Inc. (now part of Abbott), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Orasure Technologies, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (U.S. arm), ForaCare, Inc., Psychemedics Corporation, Premier Biotech, Inc., Omega Laboratories, Inc., American Bio Medica Corporation, Redwood Toxicology Laboratory (Abbott subsidiary), Intoximeters, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., TruDiagnostic, Millennium Health LLC, Cordant Health Solutions, CRL (Clinical Reference Laboratory), Randox Toxicology (U.S. presence)

What are the Significant Drivers in the Market?

The U.S. drug screening market is mainly driven by the rising opioid epidemic and misuse of prescription drugs, which fosters the need for screening, especially in healthcare settings and pain management centers. Furthermore, various federal organizations, including the Department of Transportation (DOT), demand routine drug and alcohol testing for employees in safety-sensitive positions, which ultimately encourages market growth.

What are the Major Trends in the U.S. Drug Screening Market?

In August 2025, Neopharma Technologies Limited collaborated with Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech Co., Ltd. to combine Neopharma's NEOVAULT software across Orient Gene's range of Drugs of Abuse (DOA) rapid tests under the Healgen brand.

In June 2025, Intelligent Bio Solutions INBS partnered with SMARTOX, a Texas-based leader in drug and alcohol screening services, to allow non-invasive drug detection using fingerprint sweat and faster results for opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis.

In January 2025, Northlane Capital Partners invested in United States Drug Testing Laboratories Inc., a forensic toxicology laboratory that tests for alcohol and substance use.



What is the Developing Challenge in the Market?

The continuous arrival of new designer drugs and synthetic substances is are evolving challenge for testing companies, as further development of detection methods that can keep up with emerging drug compositions is a crucial hurdle in the U.S. drug screening market.

Regional Analysis

How did the South & Midwest U.S. Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the South & Midwest U.S. captured a major share of the market. The possession of robust manufacturing and logistics sectors, with stringent safety protocols, is accelerating the requirement for mandatory drug screening for their employees. Also, this region is bolstering innovations in drug testing technologies, like THC breathalyzers, which are being developed by Cannabix Technologies and Hound Labs to identify recent cannabis use and highlight impaired driving concerns.

What Made the West Coast Grow Significantly in the Market in 2024?

The West Coast is anticipated to expand rapidly in the U.S. drug screening market in the upcoming era. This region is developing state and federal marijuana laws, which are addressing the rising threat of synthetic drugs, specifically fentanyl, and executing new federal regulations that permit oral fluid testing. However, the new federal guidelines are offering standardized procedures for oral fluid specimen collection and testing, as well as updated cutoff levels, mainly for delta-9-THC, the active metabolite of marijuana.

U.S. Drug Screening Market: Recent Notable Efforts

Congress in April 2025 Introduced a bill that represents the expansion of random drug testing to comprise "special government employees" in sensitive positions. Biden-Harris administration in 2024 Secured $45.1 million to accelerate substance use disorder services, including funds for comprehensive opioid recovery centers. The Mainstreaming Addiction Treatment (MAT) Act (2024) This act removed the federal requirement for a special waiver to prescribe buprenorphine for opioid use disorder (OUD), escalating access to the same.

Drug Screening Market Companies, Trends and Developments

The global drug screening market was valued at US$ 6.15 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 10.34 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 4.84% from 2024 to 2034. This growth is driven by increasing demand for reagents, kits, and devices across hospitals, workplaces, educational institutes, sports events, and law enforcement agencies, emphasizing the critical role of drug screening in ensuring safety, reducing legal liability, and enabling rapid, accurate testing worldwide.

Segmental Insights

By product & service analysis

How did the Drug Screening Services Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The drug screening services segment captured the dominating share of the U.S. drug screening market in 2024. It mainly comprises laboratory testing, which facilitates greater precision and reliability. Alongside, on-site (Point-of-Care) testing offers faster results and is feasible to conduct directly at the workplace or other location, simplifying the screening process. Whereas the collection and management provides a suite of services, consisting of handling the chain of custody, electronic documentation (eCCF), random testing pool management, and Medical Review Officer (MRO) services.

On the other hand, the drug screening products segment will expand rapidly during 2025-2034. It encompasses different consumables, like collection cups, test strips, sample collection devices, assay kits, and calibrators, rapid testing devices, instruments, as well as numerous sample types, such as urine samples, saliva samples, hair samples, and breath samples. Also, exploring diverse drug types, particularly Cannabis/Marijuana, opioids, cocaine, amphetamines, and alcohol.

By sample type analysis

Which Sample Type Dominated the U.S. Drug Screening Market in 2024?

The urine sample segment led with a major share of the market in 2024. The expanding benefits, such as ease of collection, affordability, and established reliability, are impacting the adoption. Its collection is non-invasive in nature, along with the use of rapid immunoassay tests, is offer faster results for immediate on-site screening, with laboratory confirmation available for positive tests.

Moreover, the oral fluid (saliva) testing segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR. Its widespread adoption is accelerating due to its lowered tampering risk and ability to detect recent drug use. For this, a variety of solutions are used, particularly more sensitive test assays and sophisticated analytical methods, including liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) for confirmation. Also, the growing cases of drug and alcohol abuse in the U.S. workforce and the general population are impacting the overall development.

By drug class detected analysis

What Made the Opioids Segment Dominant in the Market in 2024?

The opioids segment held the biggest revenue share of the U.S. drug screening market in 2024. The accelerating number of opioid-involved overdose deaths, mainly from illicitly manufactured fentanyl, requires wider and more frequent testing for early detection and intervention. Alongside public health initiatives, especially the Helping to End Addiction Long-term (HEAL) Initiative and federal funding, are widely facilitating substance use disorder services.

Although the synthetic drugs segment will register the fastest expansion. A prominent driver is that numerous new psychoactive substances (NPS), like synthetic cannabinoids (Spice/K2) and synthetic cathinones (bath salts), have evolved to evade detection by standard immunoassay screens. The boosting consumption of both illicit and prescription drugs, specifically the potent synthetic opioid fentanyl, is also fueling the innovative tests.

By end-user analysis

Which End-user Led the U.S. Drug Screening Market in 2024?

The workplace & employers segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024. The segment is mainly driven by a rise in the need to ensure workplace safety, mainly in high-risk industries like transportation, construction, and manufacturing. Additionally, substance use in the workplace results in reduced productivity, enhanced absenteeism, and raised healthcare expenditures. Whereas with a substantial investment in drug testing, companies are focusing on the prevention of these financial and operational impacts.

However, the home care settings/OTC test kits segment will expand rapidly during 2025-2034. This approach emphasizes on to avoid clinical settings for drug screening to maintain privacy, and skips the need for appointments and travel to clinics or labs, with a more convenient option. Ongoing innovations in diagnostic technology, particularly point-of-care devices and sensor-based technologies, are enhancing the accuracy and reliability of home test kits. And, breakthroughs in sample collection and mobile integration are expanding home testing kits with their easier application and escalated efficiency.

By technology analysis

Which Technology Dominated the U.S. Drug Screening Market in 2024?

In 2024, the chromatography techniques segment held a major share of the market. LC-MS is implemented as a gold-standard technology for its greater sensitivity and specificity in complex biological matrices, including urine, blood, and saliva. Their broader usage in hospitals and laboratories, as well as the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning, are boosting data analysis with optimized accuracy, speed, and minimized human error, mainly for complex results.

Whereas the rapid test devices segment is predicted to expand at a rapid CAGR. They are faster, non-invasive, and easier testing solutions, and increased use in hospitals, pain management centers, and drug treatment is propelling their expansion. The widespread police and other agencies are exploring use of rapid tests for roadside DUI checks and in correctional facilities for faster and reliable results is also impacting their overall adoption.

Recent Developments in the U.S. Drug Screening Market

In October 2025, Alithea Genomics unveiled its MERCURIUS™ Spheroid DRUG-seq, a new, extraction-free RNA sequencing library preparation kit built for 3D spheroid models.

In March 2025, Astrotech Corporation launched its accelerated TRACER 1000 Narcotics Trace Detector to target the identification of synthetic opiates and new psychoactive substances.

U.S. Drug Screening Market Key Players List

Segments Covered in the Report

