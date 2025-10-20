‘Marketers Connect’ Set to Redefine B2B Demand Generation: Final Call for Registrations

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a leading company in human-verified B2B demand generation and first-party data solutions, has announced the final call for registrations for its highly anticipated networking event,- “Marketers Connect.” This event will take place on October 23, 2025, at Bar Harta, Grayson Hotel, New York City.

This exclusive Happy Hour & Networking Event promises an evening of strategic insights and meaningful connections, bringing top decision-makers to redefine how B2B marketers approach demand generation in 2025 and beyond. This fall’s most anticipated event also promotes real, human connections, driving business outcomes.

Limited Seats. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exclusive event in New York.

Reserve Your Spot Now!





Marketers Connect: Where Connections Turn into Collaboration

Marketers Connect is fundamentally rooted in the principles that formed the foundation of Vereigen Media: building relationships that drive measurable impact. This event provides attendees with a unique opportunity to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships, and discover actionable insights that can enhance their B2B growth strategies.

An Expert’s Lineup of Industry Leaders

The “Marketers Connect” panel discussion will feature growth and marketing experts from NICE Ltd, CHEQ, Opal Security, Assembly Global, and Vereigen Media.

Each panelist will bring forward the real-world expertise in driving demand, optimizing engagement, and navigating privacy-compliant lead generation in a fast-evolving marketing era. With this exclusive lineup attendees will gain access to practical insights while exploring new-age engagement strategies and connect directly with decision-makers shaping the future of B2B demand generation.

Event Details

Location: Bar Harta, Grayson Hotel, 30 W 39th St, 2nd Fl, New York, NY 10018

Bar Harta, Grayson Hotel, 30 W 39th St, 2nd Fl, New York, NY 10018 Date: October 23, 2025

October 23, 2025 Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM





Agenda:

6:00–7:00 PM: Networking, Light Bites & Cocktails

Networking, Light Bites & Cocktails 7:00–8:00 PM: Panel Discussion with Industry Experts

Panel Discussion with Industry Experts 8:00–9:00 PM: Networking & Closing Remarks





Marketers Connect Proven Impact from Coast to Coast

After the outstanding success of its San Francisco edition, the event encouraged new collaborations and measurable business outcomes. Now, Marketers Connect, New York promises to provide another evening of high-value interactions.

Attendees at the previous event praised the experience for sparking authentic partnerships and delivering ROI through quality conversations.

“Our mission has always been to redefine B2B demand generation by keeping it real, verified, human, and compliant. At Marketers Connect, every handshake, every conversation, and every idea exchange has the potential to turn into measurable, long-term business impact.”

- Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner at Vereigen Media

Why You Shouldn’t Miss This “Marketers Connect”



Discover What’s Next: Explore how key decision makers are reshaping demand generation through verified content engagement and first-party data.

Explore how key decision makers are reshaping demand generation through verified content engagement and first-party data. Exclusive Insights: Learn from the experts driving innovation across top B2B marketing strategists and practitioners such as ABM, AI, and content syndication.

Learn from the experts driving innovation across top B2B marketing strategists and practitioners such as ABM, AI, and content syndication. Network with Decision-Makers: Build powerful connections that engage directly with marketing peers and key decision-makers that drive genuine conversations across industry.

Build powerful connections that engage directly with marketing peers and key decision-makers that drive genuine conversations across industry. Actionable Takeaways: Walk away with actionable takeaways to enhance your marketing impact.





Final Call To Register:

Seats are limited and filling fast. Don’t miss your chance to join one of the most awaited B2B networking experiences for marketers around New York.

Marketers, CMOs, and growth leaders are encouraged to secure their spot now to connect with the brightest minds in the modern marketing.

Register Now: https://vereigenmedia.com/events/marketers-connect-new-york/



Join us at Marketers Connect, where B2B demand generation meets real human engagement.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media a U.S. based B2B lead generation company is redefining how businesses connect with key decision-makers. Their services are powered by first-party data, human-verified engagement, and 100% compliance, Vereigen Media helps brands achieve genuine and impactful leads that matter.

With services spanning demand generation, verified content engagement (content syndication), event registration, ABM, and VM Engage (Programmatic and Display Advertisement), the company empowers marketing teams to move beyond vanity metrics and focus on meaningful engagement.

Leads. Done Right.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c557be93-5dfa-42d5-8bb8-abdf14489ecb