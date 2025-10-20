Crunchafi Announces Participation in Fall 2025 Conferences

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crunchafi, a leader in SaaS technology for accounting and financial professionals, today announces its participation in several major industry events this fall, underscoring its ongoing commitment to professional education, peer networking and technology leadership.

Crunchafi will be exhibiting and sharing expertise at the following upcoming events:

CCH Connections: User Conference

October 20-23 | San Diego, CA

As an exhibitor in booth #19, Crunchafi will focus on Data Extraction, sharing how firms are approaching the client data collection process, and the role technology plays in reducing manual work during audit engagements.

BDO Alliance: Southeast Super Regional Connector

November 5-7 | Miami, FL

Jess Vento, Crunchafi’s Senior Director of Solution Engineering, Accounting, and Support, will moderate Streamlining PBC + Audit Technology in Practice during the Assurance Forum on November 6. This session will dig into how audit teams are using technology to cut down hours of manual work and improve accuracy in their engagements.

SYNERGY for Tax, Audit, and Accounting Professionals: A Thomson Reuters Event

November 5-8 | Orlando, FL

As an Onyx sponsor, Crunchafi will also be exhibiting in “the neighborhood” at SYNERGY 2025, where industry thought leaders, firm owners and innovators gather to explore the future of accounting technology.

“We’re excited to connect with peers and industry experts at these leading conferences,” said Jess Vento, senior director of solution engineering, accounting, and support at Crunchafi. “These events are a fantastic opportunity to learn, share and help accounting professionals discover smarter ways to manage compliance, automation and digital transformation in their firms.”

About Crunchafi

Crunchafi, formerly LeaseCrunch, is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS products built for accounting and financial professionals. Crunchafi’s solutions simplify lease accounting, data extraction and cash flow forecasting—helping CPA firms work smarter and deliver strategic value faster. Trusted by over 750 firms, Crunchafi combines accuracy, scalability and expert support to power the future of accounting.

