Logansport Financial Corp. Reports Net Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2025

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp., (OTCQB, LOGN), parent company of Logansport Savings Bank, reported net earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $520,000 or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to earnings in 2024 of $192,000 or $0.31 per diluted share. Year to date the company reported net earnings of $1,309,000 for 2025 compared to $808,000 for 2024. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 were $2.14 compared to $1.32 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Total assets at September 30, 2025 were $270.1 million compared to total assets at September 30, 2024 of $256.9 million. Total Deposits at September 30, 2025 were $232.0 million compared to total deposits of $216.6 million at September 30, 2024. The company paid a total of $1.35 per share in dividends in the first nine months of 2025 compared to $1.35 in 2024.

The statements contained in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involves a number of risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause results to differ materially from the objectives and estimates expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the financial condition of issuers of the Company’s investments and borrowers, changes in economic conditions in the Company’s market area, changes in policies of regulatory agencies, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the Company’s market area, changes in the position of banking regulators on the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses, and competition, all or some of which could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. These factors should be considered in evaluation of any forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Logansport Financial Corp.
Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands except for share data)
        
       
    9/30/2025  9/30/2024
        
Total Assets       $270,113  $256,930 
        
Loans receivable, net        175,217   172,097 
Allowance for loan losses       2,205   2,859 
Cash and cash equivalents       18,278   11,384 
Securities available for sale       25,250   26,783 
Investment in Logansport Investments, Inc.       28,655   29,859 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock       3,150   3,150 
Deposits       231,965   216,600 
FHLB borrowings and note payable       15,000   15,000 
Shareholders' equity       21,956   21,918 
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities        (6,429)  (5,756)
Shares Issued and Outstanding       612,192   611,597 
Nonperforming loans       3,390   3,288 
Real Estate Owned       -   - 
        
        
 Quarter ended 9/30 Six months ended 9/30
  2025  2024   2025   2024 
        
Interest income$3,418 $2,852  $10,108  $8,894 
Interest expense 1,556  1,570   4,756   4,657 
Net interest income 1,862  1,282   5,352   4,237 
Provision for loan losses -  (30)  -   (79)
Net interest income after provision 1,862  1,312   5,352   4,316 
Gain on sale of loans 70  99   199   260 
Other income 371  432   1,076   1,316 
General, admin. & other expense 1,759  1,732   5,227   5,171 
Earnings before income taxes 544  111   1,400   721 
Income tax expense 24  (81)  91   (87)
Net earnings$520 $192  $1,309  $808 
Earnings per share$0.85 $0.31  $2.14  $1.32 
Weighted avg. shares o/s-diluted 612,192  611,597   612,192   611,597 
               
               

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone-574-722-3855
Fax-574-722-3857


