Get Holiday and Gift Ready

If prepping for the holidays has you feeling overwhelmed, use this checklist to ensure your home is guest-ready, your thoughtful gifts are wrapped early and your celebrations are festive and worry-free.

Clean, Declutter and Restock Ahead of Guests’ Arrival

To guarantee your home is ready for everything the holiday season can throw at it, start with a thorough cleaning. Focus on high-traffic areas like the living room, kitchen and guest bathrooms. Don’t forget the bedrooms if you’ll have company staying over during the holidays.

Declutter your living spaces to make room for holiday decor and create extra space for guests to move around comfortably. Make room in the refrigerator and restock essentials such as snacks, beverages and toiletries, and set out towels and bedding for overnight guests. Whether or not you’re hosting guests, having a clean home during holiday chaos can help bring peace of mind.





Get Gift Ready to Avoid the Rush

Planning your list in advance can help you avoid the last-minute rush to find thoughtful, elevated gifts for friends and family members. Perfectly gift-ready, Air Wick Esse ntial Mist is an easy, thoughtful holiday surprise for anyone on your list. Featuring a range of fragrances and portable design, it effortlessly transforms any space into one that feels more elevated, inviting and holiday-ready. With its long-lasting scents and effortless setup, it’s an affordable present that delivers a multi-sensory experience.

Stress Less with Smart Boundaries

The holidays often bring packed calendars, endless to-dos and added financial pressures, but setting boundaries can help you prevent burnout. Create a realisitic budget and stick to it, opting for thoughtful yet affordable gifts. Don’t be afraid to delegate tasks, whether that’s asking family members to bring an extra dish to dinner or letting kids help wrap presents. Just as important, block off a few evenings when you can commit to no obligations, giving yourself time to rest and recharge. By setting limits on your time, spending and energy, you’ll be able to enjoy the moments that matter most.

Wrap Presents as You Go to Stay Ahead

Wrapping presents as you purchase them can help avoid the stress of last-minute giftwrapping, not only saving time but also allowing you to be more creative with your wrapping style. Keep supplies such as paper, ribbons and tags on hand in an easily accessible location so your gifts are gift ready the moment you bring them home.

Set the Mood with Music and Lighting

Create a warm and inviting ambiance with the right music and lighting. Whether it’s a lively gathering or a quiet family dinner, playing holiday music can get everyone into the festive spirit. Soft, warm lighting from lanterns or seasonal string lights, along with holiday fragrances, can create a relaxing environment that makes everyone feel welcome.

Keep Host Gifts On Hand to Be Party Ready

Be prepared for any last-minute invitations by keeping a few host gifts on hand. While 66% of candle purchasers consider candles an appropriate gift for hosts or dinner parties, according to the National Candle Association, 1 in 3 recipients say they’re likely to regift candles because they received a scent they don’t even like. With Air Wick Es s ent i al Mist , there’s no such risk – its wide range of fragrances makes it a ready-for-anything gift that can be easily tailored to the recipient’s preference. By having the diffuser on hand, you can show your appreciation effortlessly, without the stress of last-minute shopping.

