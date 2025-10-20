Bittam Leads the New Era of Contract Trading: Zero Slippage, Zero Funding Fees，Launches a 10% Loss Rebate Bonus

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After Bitcoin surged past the $125,800 mark to set a new all-time high, the market quickly entered a phase of short-term correction. Many traders are now asking: is this a signal of a top, or simply a technical adjustment before the next rally?

In the world of crypto, every pullback hides new opportunities — and timing, risk control, and the right trading platform are the keys to winning the next wave.

At this crucial moment, Bittam Exchange is becoming the go-to platform for global traders to capture profit in volatile markets. With its zero-slippage index contracts, up to 200x leverage, and no funding or overnight fees, Bittam allows traders to fully capitalize on every price swing without worrying about hidden costs.with its new 100% Deposit Bonus and up to $3,000 in Welcome Rewards , Bittam gives every trader a head start toward financial success.

Why Choose Bittam During Market Corrections?

Zero Slippage, Real Market Execution

In fast-moving markets, slippage can make or break your trade. Bittam’s proprietary trading engine ensures your orders are executed exactly at the price you see — no deviation, no manipulation.

200x Leverage for Maximum Flexibility

Whether you’re hedging during corrections or catching rebounds, Bittam’s ultra-high leverage lets you adjust your strategy freely while keeping your capital efficient.

No Funding Fees, No Overnight Charges

Unlike other exchanges that eat away your profit through hidden costs, Bittam guarantees zero funding fees — meaning your profits are entirely yours, not shared with the platform.

Deposit Rewards — Trade with Double Power

Bittam currently offers a 100% deposit bonus: deposit $1,000, and you’ll receive another $1,000 as trading credit — instantly doubling your margin and profit potential.

Even better, for deposits above $1,000, users enjoy an extra 10% trading bonus, which can offset losses or be used to expand trading positions.

Trade Freely — No KYC, No Barriers

You can start trading instantly without identity verification, ensuring privacy and global accessibility — especially for traders who value efficiency and flexibility.

Transparency and Global Compliance

Bittam holds multiple international regulatory licenses, including U.S. MSB, Canada MSB, and Australia AUSTRAC, and is publicly listed on Feixiaohao, open to third-party supervision.

The platform never trades against users, ensuring that all profits and losses come solely from the real market — not from internal manipulation.



⚡ Turn Market Volatility into Profit

For traders, a pullback after a breakout is not a reason to fear — it’s an invitation to act strategically. With Bittam’s zero-slippage contracts and 200x leverage, traders can capture both the rebound and the short-term retracement, maximizing profit opportunities in every market direction.

Now is the time to trade smarter — with fair pricing, transparent rules, and real rewards.

Join Bittam Exchange today and turn every price fluctuation into a profit opportunity.

Official Website: https:bittam.com

Bittam — Trade Globally, Profit Freely.

Website: www.bittam.com

Contact: business@bittam.com

Contact:

James

business@bittam.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ed6c9e9-e0a5-427c-8b7d-ec632aad0bdf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e44e088-8600-4538-978e-7b707cf6ffa0