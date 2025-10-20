Scripps to release third-quarter 2025 operating results on Nov. 6

CINCINNATI, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) will report third-quarter 2025 operating results after the markets close on Thursday, Nov. 6. The call with the company’s senior management team will take place at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, Nov. 7.

The company’s protocol for joining its earnings calls is as follows:

To access a live webcast of the call , participants will need to register by visiting http://ir.scripps.com/. The registration link can be found on that page under “upcoming events.”

To dial in by phone, participants will first need to visit a website to receive the phone number. To receive a listen-only dial-in and PIN code, visit https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z79y37no.

Analysts who will be asking questions should visit this webpage to receive a different dial-in and PIN, which will identify them by name on the call: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI33140bd516334e3789d9bfe39011adea.



A replay of the conference call will be archived and available online for an extended period of time. To access the audio replay, visit http://ir.scripps.com/ approximately four hours after the call, and the link can be found on that page under “audio/video links.”

Media contact: Becca McCarter, The E.W. Scripps Company, (513) 410-2425, rebecca.mccarter@scripps.com

Investor contact: Carolyn Micheli, The E.W. Scripps Company, (513) 977-3732, carolyn.micheli@scripps.com

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating connection. As one of the nation’s largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of more than 60 stations in 40+ markets. Scripps reaches households across the U.S. with national news outlets Scripps News and Court TV and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Grit, ION Mystery, ION Plus and Laff. Scripps is the nation’s largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach of up to 100% of TV households. Founded in 1878, Scripps is the steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and its longtime motto is: “Give light and the people will find their own way.”