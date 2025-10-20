CNN’s Brian Stelter, Women’s Sports Brand TOGETHXR and Executives from the NFL, PBS and C-SPAN Join Expanded NAB Show New York Lineup

Washington, D.C., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) today unveiled new sessions and speakers for NAB Show New York, returning Oct. 22–23 to the Javits Center. Long recognized as the East Coast’s premier event for media, entertainment and brand storytelling, this year’s show brings an even broader mix of creators, producers and decision-makers across broadcasting, streaming, sports, live events, marketing, film and television.

Trust, AI and the Future of News

Few topics have dominated conversation in journalism like the role of artificial intelligence, and NAB Show New York will tackle it head-on. Brian Stelter, CNN’s chief media analyst, will join “Trust, Misinformation and News Credibility: Rebuilding the Public’s Confidence in Journalism,” a featured session of the “Future of Journalism” track on Oct. 22 at 1:30 p.m. in Theater A. He’ll be joined by Oliver Darcy (founder at Status, formerly of CNN) and Sara Fischer (Axios media correspondent), with The New York Times’s Patrick Healy moderating.

Earlier that morning, NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt moderates “The Future of News: AI, New Revenues and Risks, and the Policy Response” at 10:30 a.m., unveiling results from a new nationwide poll on Americans’ attitudes toward AI and media trust.

“We’ve all heard the promises of AI, but in journalism, trust is the real currency,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president of NAB Global Connections and Events. “This session gets to the heart of it: How do we innovate without losing the human element?”

Women’s Sports and the Creator Economy Take Center Stage

The women’s sports and lifestyle brand TOGETHXR — founded by renowned athletes Alex Morgan, Sue Bird, Chloe Kim and Simone Manuel — will headline a new programming block, “Sports Creators Get in the Game” beginning on Oct. 23 at 11:15 a.m. in Theater D.

In a keynote conversation titled “Rising TOGETHXR: Shaping the Next Era of Sports Media Coverage,” Executive Chair Nancy Dubuc (former CEO of Vice Media and A+E Networks) and Chief Content Officer Kati Fernandez will discuss how the athlete-founded brand has grown into a multi-platform force spanning social, streaming and brand partnerships. Michael Depp, chief content officer at NewsCheckMedia, moderates.

“Nancy and Kati bring the kind of leadership that helps ideas become movements,” Chupka said. “They’ve taken a startup built on athlete vision and turned it into a real media player, one that proves women’s sports have momentum and staying power.”

The Business of Soccer: Building Toward 2026 FIFA World Cup

Stu Holden, lead soccer match analyst for FOX Sports and former U.S. Men’s National Team star, will moderate the keynote session “Game PLAN 2026: Building the Brand and Business of U.S. Soccer” on Oct. 22 at 2:30 p.m. in Theater A. The session features Catherine Newman, chief marketing and communications officer, and David Wright, chief commercial officer at U.S. Soccer Federation, in a conversation about cultivating fandom and strategy leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“Fans don’t just watch anymore — they build communities around their teams,” Chupka said. “Hearing how U.S. Soccer is turning that passion into strategy, and how Stu brings the player’s perspective to it, should make for a really dynamic session on America’s place in the Beautiful Game.”

Tech Leaders Driving Change

Theater B will host sessions featuring senior executives from major media and tech organizations, examining how data and AI are reshaping operations and audience connections:

Paul Ballew , chief data and analytics officer, NFL

, chief data and analytics officer, NFL Ira Rubenstein , chief digital and marketing officer, PBS

, chief digital and marketing officer, PBS Ahad Bhatti, chief technology officer, C-SPAN

“It’s not every day you see the NFL, PBS and C-SPAN on the same stage,” Chupka said. “Each is reinventing what connection looks like, whether it’s through data, storytelling or pure ingenuity.”

Inside the Hustle: The Modern Creator

For the next generation of content makers, “Creators Unplugged: Inside the Hustle, Heart & Hacks” (Oct. 23, 12 p.m., Theater C) features Shira Lazar, host and founder of What’s Trending; Dylan Huey, creator, entrepreneur and CEO of Reach Influence; and Zach Blank, head of content for Chef Nick DiGiovanni’s 29 million-subscriber YouTube channel — digging into what it takes to build sustainable creator-led businesses.

Beyond the mainstage sessions, Puff Media will showcase at Booth #657 how data-driven storytelling meets social commerce in the creator economy. As a top TikTok Shop Agency Partner and the team behind viral sensation @ThatLittlePuff, the company will host live demos and workshops featuring creators such as Elijah Yeroushalmi and Ziad Bon, each illustrating how short-form video, live production and e-commerce are converging to drive the next wave of creator-led growth.

“Creators aren’t waiting for permission anymore,” said Chupka. “They’re building their own empires, often with little more than a laptop and a ring light. We want this session to give them practical takeaways and maybe a little inspiration too.”

From AI in journalism to the fast-evolving creator economy, NAB Show New York 2025 brings together the people actually living these changes day to day. The two-day event mixes hands-on exhibits, candid conversations and the kind of New York energy you can’t fake.

For full program details, visit nabshow.com/new-york. Attendee registration is open at registration.experientevent.com/ShowNAB258/Flow/ATT/.

Press registration and resources are available at nabshow.com/resources/new-york/press-resources/media-kit/.

About NAB Show New York

NAB Show New York is held at the epicenter of live media, entertainment and brand storytelling for content creators and media production experts. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters taking place on Oct. 22–23, 2025, at the Javits Center, NAB Show New York is the premier East Coast event for anyone creating content for social media, live streaming, broadcast, film or user-generated content. NAB Show New York is the ultimate destination for storytellers delivering the tools, technologies, resources and connections to amplify your message and elevate your craft. Learn more at NABShowNY.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.