Ceremonial First Poppy presented to Canada’s Governor General

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion presented the First Poppy of the 2025 National Poppy Campaign today, to Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada. The Legion’s Dominion President, Berkley Lawrence, pinned her Poppy during the traditional event at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

“Our Governor General’s presence as viceregal patron of the Legion is highly symbolic and we are honoured by her support,” said Lawrence. “That she spends some special moments pinning Poppies upon Veterans in attendance, is also a significant act of Remembrance.”

The annual occasion marks the ceremonial start of the Remembrance period and announces the coming National Poppy Campaign.

Legion Grand President, Vice-Admiral (Ret’d) Larry Murray pinned a Poppy on His Excellency Whit Fraser, spouse of the Governor General, and spoke of the symbol’s history. He highlighted several military missions where Canadians have served and sacrificed.

“We are united in our Remembrance of those who gave their lives,” he said.

As guests entered the venue, Rideau Hall displayed images reflecting the importance of wearing a Poppy. The Poppy is Canada’s symbol of Remembrance for fallen military and RCMP Veterans, and its image is a central part of the National Poppy Campaign. Funds donated locally during the campaign are distributed locally, to help support Veterans and their families, and to promote Remembrance.

The Legion’s National Poppy Campaign launches annually on the last Friday in October and will officially begin on October 31st this year.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With 270,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

