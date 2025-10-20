MISSION, Kan., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) In an era when extreme weather events are increasingly common, resilient home upgrades are now more of a necessity than a luxury. Homeowners and builders alike are seeking materials that can withstand harsh conditions while maintaining high-end aesthetics.





This shift is driven by not only the need to protect homes from severe weather and reduce long-term maintenance costs, but also to create seamless indoor-outdoor design continuity. In fact, indoor-outdoor coherent design is a top outdoor living trend, according to nearly 80% of design experts surveyed by the Brick Indu s t ry As s ociation . Furthermore, Zillow data found eco-friendly, resilient surfaces can boost a home’s resale value by up to 2.8%.

To improve your home’s ability to stand up to harsh weather, pests and more while enhancing curb appeal, consider these low-maintenance, long-lasting upgrade ideas from the experts at Westlake Royal Building Pr o ducts , a leader throughout North America in the innovation, design and production of exterior and interior building products.

Protect Your Home from Above

Your roof is your home’s first line of defense against the elements. Investing in storm-resistant roofing materials can reduce the risk of damage during severe weather events. Modern roofing solutions are designed to withstand high winds, heavy rain and even hail, providing peace of mind and long-lasting protection.

Incorporate Durable, Lasting Beauty

Siding plays a vital role in protecting your home from extreme weather, ground contact and insect damage while contributing to its aesthetic appeal. Durable siding solutions, such as TruExt e rior poly-ash siding, crafted from a blend of fly ash and polymers, provides the aesthetic of real wood with enhanced durability and performance. With a range of profiles – board and batten, nickel gap, channel, channel bevel and shiplap – it can be cut, milled, glued, stained and painted, catering to diverse design preferences and various architectural styles.

Or for a rich, authentic stone appearance without added installation time, consider Versetta S tone siding. Bold and neutral tones allow for a variety of design styles, from modern to timeless, in traditional, quarried stone and rugged, irregular profiles. Its panelized format hangs with screws for easier, faster installation compared to traditional masonry.

Upgrade Windows and Doors

Modern windows and doors are designed with advanced materials and technologies, such as impact-resistant glass and reinforced frames, that enhance their resilience. High-quality, storm-resistant windows and doors can prevent water infiltration, withstand high winds and provide security against break-ins. They not only improve safety but can also help improve energy efficiency and reduce noise.





Keep Water and Pests Out

Trim is an often-overlooked component when it comes to protecting your home from water infiltration and pests. Elevate your exterior with the timeless look of painted wood – without the cracks, warping or constant repainting – with an option like Kl e er PVC trim. With its tongue-and-groove design, it’s suitable for modern or traditional styles and ideal for high-traffic or moisture-prone areas. It replicates the warmth and character of real wood, but is engineered to resist moisture, termites, dirt and UV damage, keeping your home looking fresh year after year.

Additionally, architectural PVC trim and mouldings from the Grov e Collection come in six colors including American walnut, oak ridge, natural cedar, smoke grey, weathered oak and charred timber, allowing for customization to match the architectural style of outdoor living spaces, porch ceilings, soffits and more. Low-maintenance, long-lasting and moisture- and insect-proof, the column wraps slip over existing columns with a hidden, color-matched fastening system that enhances curb appeal.

Maintain Your Home’s Structural Integrity

Proper drainage prevents water from pooling around the foundation, which can lead to serious damage over time. Installing a well-designed drainage system – complete with gutters, downspouts and drainage tiles built to withstand heavy rainfall – ensures water flow is efficiently directed away from your home, helping protect it from potential issues.

Visit westlakeroyalbuildingpro d ucts.com for more ideas and inspiration to make your home more resilient.

